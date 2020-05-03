Optimism moderate the public health agency of Canada, to the situation in the country
The administrative head of the public health agency of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam.
May 2, 2020 20h28
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The administrative head of the public health agency of Canada has posted Saturday moderate optimism by making state of the situation in the country.
“Together, we have managed to reduce the rate of infection, following public health recommendations. We aplatissons the curve, said Dr. Theresa Tam, in a statement published Saturday. We remain cautiously optimistic, but reminded Canadians of the importance of working towards the protection of all persons, and more particularly the most vulnerable among us, during the coming weeks.”
The federal prime minister Justin Trudeau and the public health authorities have not met with the media as usual.
Another positive sign: the New Brunswick indicated that it had no case active COVID-19 in the province. There has been no new cases since two weeks.
In Ontario, the prime minister, Doug Ford said that his province may get out of the pandemic more quickly than expected.
“We are seeing a slope to the bottom. The faster we reach the bottom, the sooner we can resume our activities and return to normal, he stressed. I don’t know yet the exact time, but if we continue on our momentum, we’re going to get out much more quickly than we feared a few months ago.”
In addition, Mr. Trudeau has discussed with his counterpart of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. Both are delivered to an exchange of information on ways to fight the pandemic while protecting the economy.
According to the account of the conversation, the two heads of government “stressed the need to maintain supply chains, especially in relation to essential medical supplies”.
New Zealand is perceived as having managed to overcome the curve of the case of COVID-19.