Or break tonight for the Impact

Photo: John Raoux Associated Press
The Impact players have had a disappointing performance in their last game against the Revolution in New-England on Thursday.
For many, Thursday’s meeting between the Montreal Impact and Toronto FC in the tournament’s relaunch of the ” Major League Soccer is a game without the next day for the troops of Thierry Henry. Jukka Raitala and Romell Quioto does not, however, seem on the same wavelength.
For Quioto, there is no doubt that the home side must win in order to qualify for the knock-out stage.
“We know that this will be a very difficult match, he said by videoconference from Orlando. We will try to be at our best to beat us to this game. It is necessary to challenge Toronto : we have no other choice. It is crucial that we relocate in order to show what wood it heats up. “
“I do not believe that this is a match without tomorrow, for his part, said captain Raitala. We want to win all the matches, no matter which. Of course [Thursday], it’s a special match in this derby against TFC. It is certain that we will do our best and try to win. “
The calculation is simple to do : a second loss would eliminate the Impact with only one other meeting, in the face of D. C. United, in the group stage. A victory would give four points to the TFC, out of the reach of the Impact. The Revolution of the New England three points thanks to his victory against the Impact, and D. C. United has delivered a draw against Toronto.
One thing is certain : the two team-mates agree on what the Impact will have to do to win the duel on Thursday.
“One of the key elements is the possession of the ball, we have not had it as we wanted [against the Revolution], noted Quioto. We pourchassions the ball, and then we fell behind on the scorecards. We also missed the opportunity in the opportunities that we have had. We need to fix this. “
“The game against New England was not a good performance on our part, has added Raitala. We have several aspects to improve, which to find this desire and the work ethic that we characterized in the beginning of the season. “
Raitala also believes that the team will keep more of his concentration when it is exhausted will have a better chance of winning.
“This is not easy for any team to be here. It can be seen in all the matches : after the set time, the level drops a lot. It is necessary that everyone is able to keep his concentration even when you are completely emptied. I think that this is what happened to us after the purpose of the New England, we collapsed. They were tired too, but we committed too many errors. “
“It will be necessary to be able to take more possession of the ball and force the opponent to run. It is in this way that you tire your opponent. “
The captain of the Impact does not believe that the fact of having played in the morning will disturb the TFC. But having provided two goals late in the game, maybe.
“It is, perhaps, more have lost their two-goal lead in the last minutes of that is going to weigh heavy. From our side, we are focused on our game. We need to regain our intensity, which has been lacking against the Revolution. “
The meeting between TFC and the Impact will take place at 20 pm, Thursday, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.