Orderlies: Christian Dubé optimistic in its negotiations with the unions
May 20, 2020 | Politic | No Comments|
Photo: Simon Clark / Pool / The canadian press
The president of the Treasury Board, Christian Dubé, believes that an agreement is at hand, even if there’s still a few wires to attach, especially with regard to how to establish the increase to be granted to the beneficiary attendants.
The president of the Treasury Board believes it has found a solution to the wage issue.
The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.
You must have an account to take advantage of it.
Create an account
?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.