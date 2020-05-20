Orderlies: Christian Dubé optimistic in its negotiations with the unions

| May 20, 2020 | Politic | No Comments

Préposés aux bénéficiaires: Christian Dubé optimiste dans ses négociations avec les syndicats

Photo: Simon Clark / Pool / The canadian press
The president of the Treasury Board, Christian Dubé, believes that an agreement is at hand, even if there’s still a few wires to attach, especially with regard to how to establish the increase to be granted to the beneficiary attendants.


The president of the Treasury Board believes it has found a solution to the wage issue.

The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.

You must have an account to take advantage of it.

Create an account

?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *