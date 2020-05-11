Orderlies: the FTQ and the CSN are waiting for the offer of 12%

Préposés aux bénéficiaires: la FTQ et la CSN attendent l’offre de 12%

Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
The figure of 12% is to come from the past premiums that the minister Dubé announced, is $ 100 per week for employees — other employees — who will work full-time in a CHSLD.


The offer of the government of Quebec is struggling to materialize.

