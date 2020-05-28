Orderlies: “Think big!” said Marguerite Blais
The minister of Seniors and Family caregivers Marguerite Blais
Share
May 28, 2020 11h31
Updated at 12h03
Share
Orderlies: “Think big!” said Marguerite Blais
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
Find and train 10 000 new orderlies in a few months for the CHSLD is a very ambitious goal on the part of the government. Some would say utopian. “In life, it is necessary to have dreams and set very high if we want to be able to achieve our goals!” replied Marguerite Blais.
Idea that it was translated by the expression “think big!” by answering the questions in English of a press briefing held on Thursday morning, before question period in the national Assembly.
The minister of Seniors and Family caregivers defends tooth and nail the project unveiled the previous day by the prime minister François Legault to bail out the NURSING homes by the fall with the help of 10, 000 new agents to the beneficiaries.
“If we don’t have any ambition, I think that one is not able to perform big-thing”, summarized Ms. Blais to enter the game, considering that it is necessary to think big to do great things.
As to the shortened version of the training from 870 to 300 hours, thus reduced, to say two-thirds, the minister Blais believes that to go from the outset to see the work on the ground will enable participants to quickly get an idea about their genuine desire to practice this profession.
“The people who come to the institution as a support service, if they feel uncomfortable in this role of servant, they leave immediately. Because this is not only in being on a bench in school that you know whether you will like it. By being in touch with the residents, one knows if one has the passion,” she explains.
Despite recent criticism on its place, the minister Blais provides feel better than ever and know now exactly why she is back in politics, or take care of vulnerable people. “It makes me stronger! I want to put in place for what I am back in politics,” she concludes.