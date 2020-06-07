Share
June 4, 2020
Updated June 6, 2020 at 4h19
Organization of events: the bringing together despite the distance
Raphaëlle Plant
The Sun
When containment measures have been imposed on the country in mid-march, Lucie Champagne was in Calgary for an event in the medical field. “In Alberta, the raising of 50 or more people were no longer allowed, our event has been cancelled, on-the-field.”
For this woman, head of Champagne Events, who has nearly 30 years of experience and more than 2800 accomplishments to his credit, it took overnight to adapt its business to comply with the measures imposed in this period of health crisis. Finished, product launches or evenings charity bringing together hundreds of people in the same room. “We are aware that in the event, we will be in the last to resume our activities as before,” says Ms. Champagne.
But the organizer of events is rolled up sleeves and did not “arrested” despite the pandemic. “I have not had the time to think too much. A client called me at the beginning of the crisis to me asking him to arrange something. His warehouse full of products. It has done a virtual event with sending a meal home to the participants and an interactive game… The client then has allowed me to move, to stay in the action,” says Ms. Champagne.
Lucie Champagne, founder and owner of Champagne Events
Photos of The Festivities provided by Champagne Events
With branches in Quebec and in Montreal, his company creates corporate events at top of range in Quebec, but also in Toronto, Vancouver and internationally. Its customers include organizations in the fields of health, finance, and high technology, in particular. “I organize events lasting from one to seven days, for 4 to 4000 people!”, underlines Lucie Champagne to illustrate all the diversity of its mandates.
Formula “hybrid”
In spite of its roadmap well-stocked, the one who has been elected as the planner of the year 2019 by the organization’s Meeting Planner International said to live a certain “renewal” as the adaptation is great, with a lot of trial and error in the last few months.
Champagne Events has developed a formula interactive “hybrid” tested successfully on may 6 to celebrate the 9th anniversary of the agency. We gathered in the studio — according to the rules of distancing effect — a number of partners to facilitate the event around the champagne, including the executive chef of the Château Frontenac Frederic Cyr, a mixologist or an expert in the art of sabrage. The participants who attended this happening virtual have been entitled inter alia to a quiz interactive so that they are more than spectators.
An interactive alternative to “hybrid” has been thought by Champagne Events: the bringing together of artisans in the studio while involving virtually the participants.
“It is a lot more difficult than one may think to make an event in the studio, it takes specialists in his image and for that to be of quality,” says Ms. Champagne.
This hybrid should allow more of its customers to offer a Christmas party different to their employees this year. “Each creation is a custom. Some clients want to send a meal or a gift to the home, or ask participants to decorate their house, dress up. It takes the interaction with the artists in the studio : host,
band, comedian,…”
But the screen has its limits. That said party virtual said shortened term : “we talk of 75 minutes to two hours big max before people drop out of school,” said Lucia Champagne, which doubt be able to make events walk-in before 2021.
Info: champagneevenements.com
A NEW AGENCY IN QUEBEC CITY
Despite the pandemic, a new event management agency, comes to see the day in the capital. “Dream girl” Jade Leclerc, Bubbles and Rosé wine Events offers a personalised service in the field of marriage, of the corporate and private sectors, for example baby shower or housewarming.
“It’s been so long that I was in the head. Despite the crisis, I said to myself : “why not?””, explains Jade Leclerc.
Bubbles and Rosé offers various packages depending on the type of event, “but always adapting to the demands and budget of people,” said Jade Leclerc.
Photos provided by Bubbles and Rosé wine Events
The one who works in public safety and security said to have had more time to think lately, in spite of a job taking, and wanted “to be ready for the déconfinement”. “I told me, everything is to come,” she said, pointing out that certain events will prepare several months in advance.
Bubbles and Rosé offers various packages depending on the type of event, “but always adapting to the demands and budget of people,” said Jade Jones, who is currently working on a marketing project for his agency.
Info: bullesetroseevenements.com
Jade Leclerc
Le Soleil