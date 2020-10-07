The singer took a surprise flight from Italy, after ten months of not seeing her family. In the note, the video of the emotional reunion.

Catherine Fulop and Oriana Sabatini

ADVERTISEMENT

After ten months without being able to meet her family, and having gone through a coronavirus picture with her partner, Paulo Dybala, in Italy, the singer Oriana Sabatini decided to take a surprise flight from Italy, and arrived without giving prior notice to her parents.

” After 10 months we returned home, ” she commented excitedly in the caption. And he clarified: ” When in doubt, know that I am serving the 15-day quarantine and I filled out all the forms and permits to be able to travel and get home .”

When she got out of the vehicle in which she arrived home, Oriana rang the bell of her house and her mother, Catherine Fulop, was stunned. ” What are you doing here? I'm dying, ” the driver launched before melting into a long hug and tears of emotion. Then the singer went to meet her father, Ova Sabatini and her sister, Tiziana Sabatini , who also welcomed her with hugs and happiness.