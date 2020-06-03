Orphanage of the Mont d’youville: at least 71 suspected attackers
The period covered by the application extends to 1925, the year in which the congregation began to keep an orphanage on the site of the Mont d’youville, until 1996.
June 2, 2020 17h08
Updated at 18h48
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
At least 71 perpetrators, including 55 nuns of the Sisters of Charity of Quebec would have raged inside the walls of the old orphanage in the Mont d’youville at Beauport.
Since the filing of the class action claim in 2018, not less than 280 former students have contacted the firm, Quessy Henry St-Hilaire to tell their horror story. According to the lawyers, there could be hundreds of other complainants.
At the end of these meetings, lawyers are now able to identify 71 alleged assailants, including 55 nuns, who have inflicted psychological abuse, physical or sexual of children entrusted to their care.
The period covered by the application extends to 1925, the year in which the congregation began to keep an orphanage on the site of the Mont d’youville, until 1996. After this date, the management of the orphanage was entrusted to the Centre jeunesse de Québec. The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region is pursued in the same way as the Sisters of Charity of Quebec by former students.
Jean Simard and Denis Leclerc are the class action claim on their shoulders. They have been placed at the Mont d’youville in the 1970s.
Mr. Simard has been exposed to hundreds of corrections physical by a former servant lay, John-Anthony O’reilly, who was sentenced in 2010 to two years in prison for assaults on five former students.
Denis Leclerc would have also been assaulted by O’reilly in addition to suffering a sexual assault at the hands of a religious director of the institution.
Mr. Leclerc said that when he was aged about 10 years, Sister Mailly asked him to leave the playground to the track. She would have led the boy in his room, and to have offered him chocolates. The religious would then have taken the child’s hand and place it on her pussy and would have asked her to masturbate. Denis Leclerc said, would be running. It is subsequently washed hands many times.
Jean Simard and Denis Leclerc describe in the application the heavy after-effects that they say still hanging around, decades after the assault. They are demanding two million dollars as of pecuniary losses, non-pecuniary and punitive damages.
Jean Simard and Denis Leclerc report that they have not been able to realize the losses incurred in 2010 for the first one, and in 2018 for the second. They argue, therefore, that their use has not exceeded the limitation period of 30 years.
According to the lawyers of the residents, the authorities of the congregation could not ignore the fact that employees and religious sisters and committed assault and are, they say, responsible for the damages suffered by the former residents.
After several months of pleadings presented by the defendants, the judge Étienne Parent of the superior Court will hear finally the debate by authorization June 16.