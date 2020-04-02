OSCE in days fixed in the Donbass almost 150 explosions
On Tuesday, March 31, OSCE SMM recorded a decrease in the number of violations of the ceasefire regime in the Donbas: 125 explosions in the Donetsk region and 20 in the Luhansk region.
“In the Donetsk region, the SMM noted a decrease in the number of violations of the cease-fire, fixing also smaller explosions (about 125), when compared with the previous reporting period (approximately 405 explosions),” – said in the report.
As indicated, the majority of the violations identified in areas to the West of Gorlovka (not controlled by the government, 39 km North-East of Donetsk), the Donetsk filter plant (15 km North of Donetsk) and to the North of the settlement Shirokino (controlled by the government, 100 km South of Donetsk).
“In the Luhansk region, the Mission noted a decrease in the number of violations of the cease-fire, fixing also smaller explosions (roughly 20 explosions), when compared with the previous reporting period (34 explosion)”, – say the experts.
The ceasefire was mainly violated to the East of the settlement Golden (controlled by the government, 60 km West of Luhansk) and North-West of the settlement Krasny Liman (outside the control of government, 30 km North-West of Luhansk).
According to the report, 31 March, monitoring in the area of cultivation near the village of Luhansk, the SMM stated there calm the situation. At the same time during the day between the new span of the bridge and the checkpoint of the Russian armed forces South of the bridge there were two children with armbands with the inscription “SCCC”.
In addition, it shows that the evening of 30 March, the chamber of the mission in the Gold recorded 5 explosions of unknown origin, 10 unidentified flying ammunition and a flare bomb at a distance of 2-3 km to the North-East (according to the assessment, all of this is outside the area of cultivation in the Golden, however, within 5 km from the edges).
“During the day March 31, according to the observations of the Mission, at the southern edge of the breeding area were two members of the armed forces (with armbands with the inscription “SCCC”),” – added to the SMM.