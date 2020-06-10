Osheaga is a cross on 2020
In a statement posted on the social networks, the festival of music and arts, Osheaga has indicated to fans that “the current circumstances” forced the organization to postpone its 15th festive gathering on the weekend of the 30th of July to the 1st August 2021.
June 9, 2020 21h58
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The new became more and more inevitable and festivals Osheaga and Île Soniq confirmed Tuesday the cancellation of their event respective in giving appointments to the festival-goers in 2021.
While the health crisis has gone, and that the plan déconfinement does not provide for major gatherings in the short term, it became obvious that the major festive events could not take place.
The three main headliners expected this summer in Montreal were the Foo Fighters, Lizzo, and Kendrick Lamar.
Osheaga invites pass holders to retain their tickets for the next edition. To thank them, the organization will provide gift cards and various exclusive competitions.
On the same theme, the electronic music festival Île Soniq carries over its event next year. The festival will take place on 6 and 7 August 2021 at the parc Jean-Drapeau. The “Île Soniq in town” will be held the day before, i.e. on 5 August 2021.