Ostapchuk, who had abandoned his wife, decided to show a new lady
Undoubtedly, TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk has already recovered from the divorce. The breakup happened suddenly with a loud showdown. Time passed and Vladimir can make a joke on this topic in Facebook. The first of April, he posted a photo with actress Victoria of Bulitko, calling her his girlfriend.
This was written by Vladimir Ostapchuk on the page in Facebook.
Presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk recently left his wife and kids for a girl he never shows to anybody. Ex-wife Elena were interviewed, and many commented on the actions of Vladimir.
The aggrieved woman can understand. The presence of children delayed divorce and had been forced to make Mature and responsible commitments. The divorce after twelve years of marriage, was shocked at Elena.
The reason for pushing for such a speedy break up, she called very busy Volodymyr Ostapchuk and the beginning of “star disease”.
The girl for whom Vladimir Ostapchuk left his family, not yet known to the General public. However, on the page in Facebook, first of April he posted a photo with the Victoria of Bulitko, which was presented to his sweetheart.
According to the Ukrainian celebrity, he can’t hide love, Victoria won the heart and hand of Vladimir. They are supposedly a long time hid their relationship. Only now decided on a Frank admission. In the end Vladimir Ostapchuk requested once again not to judge him.