Other beneficiaries attendant swept away by the COVID-19
Photo: Getty Images
This is the second death of beneficiaries attendant to be reported in Quebec in less than two weeks.
A young attendant to the beneficiaries who worked at the CHSLD Lucien G. Rolland, Saint-Jérôme, in the Laurentians, died Monday of complications related to the COVID-19.
The news was announced Tuesday morning on the page Facebook of the trade Union of workers of the Laurentians health and social services, affiliated with the CSN.
The note signed by Marie-Claude Ouellette, a member of the executive committee of the union, expressed the great sorrow felt by the medium after the announcement of the death of the clerk who, it seems, was aged in his thirties.
This is the second death of beneficiaries attendant to be reported in Quebec in less than two weeks. On the 17th of April last, Victoria Salvan died of the coronavirus for a few days after his last work shift in a CHSLD Grace Dart, located in the east of Montreal.
Ms. Salvan had 28 years of experience as a patient care attendant.