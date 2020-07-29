Other cases of COVID-19 in day camps in Gatineau
Two members of the same family who have attended the day camps Jean-de-Brébeuf and Saint-Jean-Bosco in Gatineau have been reported positive with the COVID-19, Tuesday, reported to the City of Gatineau and the Centre for integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO).
28 July, 2020 19: 57
Updated at 20h25
Charles-Antoine Gagnon
The Right
The authorities stated Tuesday evening that the people infected by the virus have attended the day camp-Jean-de-Brébeuf in the week of July 13 to 17, and Saint-Jean de Bosco, Monday, July 20.
READ ALSO : A facilitator tested positive to the COVID-19 in a day camp Gatineau
“As soon as informed, the City has worked closely with the department of public health (DSP) of the Outaouais region and has applied the recommendations as well as the sanitary measures prescribed. The site of Saint John Bosco who is the subject of disinfection and scheduled cleaning since the last day of attendance of the persons affected, no closure has been required,” said the City of Gatineau in a press release issued Tuesday evening.
The City has also reminded that cleaning increased has been carried out on the site of the camp day Jean-de-Brébeuf after confirmation of the positive case to the COVID-19 to a monitor, on the 21st of July last.
The children and staff of these sites have a low risk and can continue to attend the day camp, according to the epidemiological investigation conducted by the DSP of the Outaouais, according to the authorities gatinoises. The DSP recommends, however, parents and employees to be attentive to the appearance of symptoms, by August 3.
“Following the directives of the Directorate of public health of the Ottawa river, to the site of Saint John Bosco, the City has communicated with the parents of the children who were in groups of two persons declared to be positive in order to inform them of the situation. The City has also contacted the staff this day camp, which present a low risk, to inform them and tell them that they can continue to work”, continued the municipal authorities.
Recall that after the positive case of the 21 July at the day camp at the school Jean-de-Brébeuf, the DSP had then required that nine people, including five children, are placed in administrative segregation.
The City of Gatineau has taken a series of measures to reduce the risk of spread of the disease since the opening of day camps on July 6, including a disinfection minimum of sites at least three times per day.
“The facilitators of day camps in the City have all received mandatory training from the Association des camps du Québec in connection with the context of the pandemic. The City has provided additional training on the routines of hygiene, and techniques of supervision, intervention, and animation in the context of the COVID-19”, have also pointed to the authorities.