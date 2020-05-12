Other closures of quadrilaterals fishing because of the right whales
The right whale is considered threatened. There remains about 400 in the world, all in the western north Atlantic.
May 11, 2020 18h32
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON – The federal department of Fisheries and Oceans announced the closure Friday, may 16, 18-quadrilaterals marine commercial fishing, due to the sighting of two right whales in the gulf of St. Lawrence during the weekend. This area covers approximately 4000 square kilometres and it is in addition to nine other quadrilaterals covering 2000 square kilometers, the closing of which is entry into force on 8 may.
This first closure, followed a five-day observation of two right whales, the more close to one another, and also between the Gaspé and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. The new notice of closure means that all the fishermen, the little egret mainly at this time of the year, should remove their vehicles unattended before 17h on Friday. It is of lobster traps resting on the bottom of the sea, and connected to the surface by ropes.
The people at Fisheries and Oceans Canada could not specify Monday if the last two whales observed from a surveillance plane are the same as those seen on 3 may. The closing of the may 16, has been revised due to weather conditions expected in the gulf this week. In principle, this type of closure is in effect for 15 days, but to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, it simply indicates that the notice is in force until further order.
The department is also concerned that the whales entangle in the ropes of the fishing gear. The right whale is considered threatened. There remains about 400 in the world, all in the western north Atlantic. Nine whales have died in 2019 in these waters, but experts have also documented the birth of nine calves over the last few months.