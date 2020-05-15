Ottawa announces help for fishermen facing declines in revenue [VIDEO]
The prime minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Ottawa, Thursday
May 14, 2020 11: 14 am
Updated at 19h36
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced nearly $ 470 million aid to support the fishing industry.
The fishermen in the country have been severely affected by the COVID-19, in particular because of the declining exports and the closure of the restaurants and hotels.
“Not only do people have to slow down or even stop their activities to protect their workers, but the price and the demand of the products of the sea have also plummeted,” said Mr. Trudeau during his daily press conference, Thursday.
This is why the federal government has launched two initiatives to help fishermen who do not qualify for federal programs announced up to now.
The Benefit to fishermen will be able to cover up to 75 % of losses, up to a maximum of $ 10,000, for the fishermen who have experienced a revenue decline of 25 % in the course of this season.
The Subsidy to fishermen will provide financial support to non-refundable to a maximum value of 10 000 $, depending on the income of previous years.
What’s more, the rules of the employment insurance will also be changed so that fishermen can claim benefits based on the income earned in the previous years.
By lobster fishermen go out in the boat for the first time of the season, Friday.
“It is the set of all these measures (…) that will have a beneficial impact in our fishermen,” said Martin Mallet, director-general of the fishermen’s Union maritime, an organization that represents 1300 inshore fishermen from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
Mr. Mallet still hoped that the wage subsidy emergency of Canada (SSUC), which provides 75 % of the wages of a company who is entitled to, will be relaxed.
On Friday, the federal government must announce the details of the extension, after June of this measure.
“The majority of our members was not eligible to it. There, we will see in the next few days if there are changes to this program, also, to see if members of the family of the fishermen may be eligible for this program,” said Mr. Mallet, in a telephone interview.
For Marilène Gill, member of parliament for the Bloc québécois, the federal aid “arrives late and seems to be insufficient” at first sight.
“We are waiting for the details, but it is all the same, welcome to relieve our citizens who still live with the uncertainty as to the conclusion of the fishing season”, has qualified the spokesman bloquiste in the field of fisheries and oceans, in a written statement.
Fraud for PKU?
“If we had introduced a system which required a complete audit of the file of each person who asked, there would be millions of people who would still receive the benefit of canadian emergency”, defended Mr. Trudeau, on Thursday.
The newspaper “National Post” reported this week that officials have approved requests to the PCU even if the files do not meet the required criteria or were considered to be fraudulent.
Officials of the ministry of Finance have subsequently indicated during a federal panel Thursday afternoon that 200 000 of these cases were mostly beneficiaries who have applied for the programs of the PCU and of the employment insurance twice, by mistake.
The prime minister has not ruled out the option to change the program from PKU, but holds out hope that more and more Canadians will benefit from a salary subsidized by its government.
“For the moment, we are still in the emergency mode. We are still in the process of supporting people to be able to stay at home, to be able to control the growth of the virus and as we approach the next steps, we will actually change the programs. But in what way remains to be seen”, has he supported.
Summer vacation
Mr. Trudeau does not know what the next summer season will be made, but one thing is certain: “this will not be a summer like the others”.
The prime minister did not want, at this stage, promise that Canadians will be able to travel through the country or walking from one province to another for their summer holidays.
“The decisions that families will take this summer will depend a lot on the region, the province in which they are located, the rules that will be in place from the month of July”, he said.
There is no question, at this stage, for families planning a vacation of hiking or camping in national parks even if they will re-open progressively from the month of June.
The minister of the Environment, Jonathan Wilkinson, said that it should not interpret the announcement of Parks Canada as an invitation to travel far from home to enjoy the great outdoors.
The army is in the CHSLD
The federal minister of public Safety, Bill Blair, has announced via social networks that the canadian armed Forces mission in NURSING homes will be extended by 30 days. This extension began on Wednesday.
On a visit to Montreal, the premier of Quebec, François Legault, said he had had confirmation that the mission is extended until June 12. “We had small concerns as it ends, ( … ), therefore it is a good news”, he dropped at the press conference.
More than 1000 military lend a hand to help the institutions of long-term care in Quebec and Ontario to deal with many cases of COVID-19. In Quebec, the majority of them are located in the Greater Montreal area, the epicenter of the crisis in the country.
Number of cases
There were nearly 1.2 million tests administered in Canada up to now. About 6 % of them have detected the disease.
Up to now, it has identified 73 of 401 cases of confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 5472 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 40 of 724 cases in Quebec, including 3351 deaths; 21 494 cases in Ontario, of which 1798 death; 6457 case in Alberta, including 121 deaths; 2392 case in British Columbia, including 135 deaths; 1026 case in Nova Scotia, including 51 deaths; 582 case in Saskatchewan, including six deaths; 289 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 120 cases in New Brunswick, 118 cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
CPAC
Le Soleil