Ottawa banned the Blue Jays play in Toronto
Photo: Nathan Denette, The canadian Press
The team was able to train at the Rogers Centre, but will not be able to play in the regular season.
Ottawa has said no to the Blue Jays, who wanted to play in Toronto in the regular season.
The canadian government has refused the team’s request. Toronto and Ontario were given the green light, but it also had the agreement of the federal government.
The minister of Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship, Marco Mendicino, said that hosting the games would be more risky than the training camp, which takes place at the Rogers Centre.
“The regular season games would require cross-border movements repeated of the players and the staff of the Blue Jays, as well as opposing teams to and from Canada. “
“It is particularly worrying that the Toronto Blue Jays will be required to play in places where the risk of transmission of the virus remains high,” said Mendicino, in a press release.
“On the basis of the best public health advice available, we have concluded that the cross-border travel required to play in the regular season does not protect adequately the health and safety of Canadians. Therefore, Canada will not issue a waiver in the national interest at this time. “
The Blue Jays will be the only team in major league baseball not to play in their stadium.
They will begin the season Friday, in St. Petersburg. Their first game “at home” will be five days later against Washington.
The government is said to be open to discuss about the series in Toronto, if applicable, and if the risk of transmission of viruses has decreased in the meantime.
The Jays will have to turn to Buffalo, where their club AAA is based, or Dunedin, Florida.
Major league baseball had to get a waiver with a requirement that all persons entering Canada for reasons that are not essential should be isolated for 14 days.
The NHL has received an exemption for his recovery, but activities will resume in only two cities, Toronto and Edmonton.
The Jays have received an exemption for their camp. The players have agreed to isolate themselves at the Rogers Centre and in the hotel adjoining.