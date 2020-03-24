“Ottawa” can’t live without a Tooth, “Columbus” without Gavrikova, and selanne criticizes the government

Another night without hockey. “Soviet sport” yawning, sipping coffee and leafing through the news feed.

There is good news about the defender of “Columbus” Vladislav Gavrikov. And you will be surprised – it’s not about a garage and not even about repairs.

The club plans to offer the Russian defender of the new agreement, as applicable expires already next summer. Otherwise it could not be. Russian has a great season in terms of flurry of injuries among players of “Columbus”.

The defender regularly on the ice an average of about 19 minutes of playing time, he (5+13) points in 69 games and the utility indicator +1. It is important not to sell too cheap.

Zaitsev + Tooth = ZZ Top?

Drifting “Ottawa”, below which this season is only the “Detroit” is interested in signing defender SKA Artem Tooth.

Player of the defense TEAM has the best season of his career – he has 22 points in 57 games, and works out of Ottawa in defence resemble a cracked toilet. The “senators” second place from the end of the League for conceding goals. And this despite the fact that three of the player’s main cage of the defenders manage to have a positive indicator of usefulness.

Alas, Nikita Zaitsev are not among them – he has -8.

The legend of Finnish hockey, the owner of the Cup Stanley in structure “Anaheim” Teemu selanne, dissatisfied with the government. Veteran demands to impose strict quarantine across the country, calling other methods of preventing citizens “useless”.

We will remind that for today in Finland, recorded over six hundred cases of coronavirus.

Olympic champion in team Canada, as well as the Lord of the whole bag individual awards goalkeeper of “Montreal” Carrie Pryce transferred 50 thousand dollars in “Breakfast Club of Canada”, which is engaged in providing healthy nutrition for children during a pandemic. What they have there!

It is noted that the collection of Price supports different activities of the club over the last five years.

Ten days in “the Rockford files” had the ex-goalkeeper “Sochi” Ivan Nalimov to at the first opportunity to rush in again. The goalkeeper signed with the team try-out contract, but then, as luck would have slammed the damn virus. I had to hurry to return, although ten days overseas Nalimov held just three workouts, while the farm-club “Chicago” was on the road. But even that was enough to between the KHL and the AHL to choose the latter.

The press service of the NHL does not give certificates

Although some of the scarce message I get ahold of you. Main message – we are waiting for recommendations and orientirueshsya on the situation due to a virus, but priorities yet clearly enough – the League is not interested in the fact that in a truncated format to hold either the playoffs or the regular season, and as an interrupted future. Question – when, in fact, all of this conduct, yet remains open.

“Hero” believes in Yezhov

Goalkeeper Ilya Yezhov has signed a new agreement with the Moscow region club, which will be designed for two years. Last season Yezhov spent in the “Vityaz” 44 matches, conceding on average two goals per game.

Like flies here and there, there are rumors on houses, and toothless old woman they are spread around the minds

Coach of “Siberia” Nikolay Zavorokhin can lead the “Motorist”. About the resignation of head coach Andrei martemyanova club will have to announce in the near future. It’s funny that “Siberia” Zavarukhina made Avtomobilist martemyanova in the first round of the playoffs in the Eastern conference.

The new head coach of “Admiral” could be Leonid Tambiev. He is regarded as one of the candidates for the post of chief in Riga “Dinamo”, but if his signing with the “Admiral” is confirmed, then the residents are likely to focus on the figure of Peteris Skudra – the former coach of Nizhny Novgorod “torpedo” and “Tractor” is also in the interests of the club from Riga.