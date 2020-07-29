Ottawa considers its options to pre-order vaccine doses
Photo: Mladen Antonov Agence France-Presse
According to the director of the public health agency of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, an independent working group on vaccines that advises the federal government on different options for the choice of vaccine in the country, including exploring the possibility of producing a potential cure canadian against the COVID-19.
Active discussions are ongoing for pre-order doses of the vaccine against the COVID-19 for Canadians, said Tuesday the director of public health, Dr. Theresa Tam.
She noted that an independent working group on vaccines to advise the federal government on different options for the choice of vaccine in the country, including exploring the possibility of producing a potential cure canadian against the COVID-19.
Theresa Tam responded to the concerns that Canadians might make the queue for access to a vaccine of foreign manufacture.
A senator and some health professionals are wondering why the Trudeau government has not yet taken a decision on the proposal for a $ 35 million to fund the Providence Therapeutics.
Providence Therapeutics says that it could provide five million doses of a vaccine to Canadians by mid-2021 if his tests were successful, but it can not go forward with the testing or manufacture without funding.
During a press conference in Ottawa, Theresa Tam said that the working group was composed of ” people who have experience in the fields of immunization, infectious diseases, but also in the field of vaccine development and this kind of knowledge of the industry.”
She indicated that the working group was the minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, and the minister of Innovation, Navdeep Bains.
“Their role is to provide advice, said Theresa Tam. The way in which the money is spent depends on the government itself. “
Evaluation
The chief executive officer of Providence Therapeutics, Brad Sorenson, has declared to The canadian Press that he had not had a response from the government since the end of the month of may, after his company had submitted its proposal in April, and after the government was contacted as a possible vaccine manufacturer.
Health professionals have also written to the minister for the Bathroom to ask him to comment on the proposed Providence Therapeutics in the month of April. The spokesperson of Navdeep Bains, John Power, said he could not comment on specific proposals, but indicated that the assessment process was underway.
During this time, Canada has experienced an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the last few weeks, as more people travel during the hot summer months and that the provinces will allow for greater economic activity.
The director of public health reported that there had been a worrying rise in infections to the COVID-19, which could have been fueled by rallies on the feast of Canada, which, in some cases, were more important than what was recommended.
“The long weekend of Canada day may have given rise to great celebrations in some regions of the country. These social gatherings have expedited the case, ” she said.