Ottawa corrects the shot at the CHSLD, and warns against the herd immunity [VIDEO]
The prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau
April 25, 2020 10h11
Updated at 20: 50
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau addresses his remarks, a day after having mentioned the possibility of extending the scope of the canada health Act to NURSING homes.
“I’ve always said that I had no intention to meddle in the powers of the provinces,” he said Saturday in response to a question from The canadian Press.
“But we will obviously have discussions with the provinces about how we can help to restore the situation in the short term and in the long term, ensure adequate funding for our systems across the country,” he added.
His comments the day before had raised some eyebrows the premiers of Québec and Ontario, with many dead in the institutions of long-term care.
As François Legault Doug Ford have instead called for more federal transfers in health to resolve the situation.
The chief bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet said on Twitter that he spoke to Mr. Trudeau’s Friday, and that he has “suggested not to open a discussion of jurisdiction and to recognize those of Quebec”.
Mr. Blanchet seemed satisfied by the development of the canadian prime minister, Saturday. “This hotfix is wise and appreciated,” commented the chief bloquiste.
Herd immunity
The concept of herd immunity is not consensus in the country.
If Mr. Legault has raised the idea this week in preparing for the Quebec plan déconfinement, the officials of the public health Agency of Canada have rejected this idea.
“This is not a concept that should be supported,” said bluntly the head administrator chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.
His deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, has said that the best evidence shows that some of the people who have suffered from the sars coronavirus have developed antibodies.
“But what is not clear, to date, that is if the antibodies give immunity and for how long,” said Dr. Njoo.
According to Mr. Trudeau, the message is passed to its provincial counterparts, to which he spoke by conference call Friday.
“There is no person that is based on the immunity as a measure which is part of the process to follow for the next few months ”
Justin Trudeau
Dr. Tam adds that it is “premature” to talk about the idea of a passport “immune” to allow free access to people having contracted the virus.
Protective equipment
Mr. Trudeau has served as a warning to provinces that are starting to announce their plans déconfinement and businesses look to resume their activities.
“One of the criteria to start to reopen some industries will certainly be to ensure it has sufficient personal protective equipment to be able to do the job safely”, he said.
Mr. Trudeau says it is well aware that the demand for masks, overalls, protection, and other will “continue to increase across the country”.
“It is for that that, and the level of canadian production and the level of import from the outside, it is in the process of enhancing our capabilities significantly,” he said.
He refused to say whether Canada has sufficient equipment at present to allow a certain re-opening of the economy in the next few weeks.
Until now, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have presented their plans in this direction. Ontario and Quebec should follow in the days to come.
Help for the fishermen
Mr. Trudeau has announced an investment of 62.5 million $ to the support of processors of fish and seafood during the pandemic.
They will be able to use this money to purchase personal protective equipment for their workers, adapt their sanitary protocols and support other measures social distancing, ” said Mr. Trudeau.
These funds may also be used to purchase refrigerators or storage space to store their products, he added.
The regional development agencies of Canada will be responsible for distributing the money to different regions of the country.
Leave Sunday
There will be no press conference Sunday in Ottawa, as for Mr. Trudeau for his ministers.
It will be the second time that all get a break since the beginning of the crisis, the other day being the day of Easter.
Number of cases
There were more than 670 000 tests administered in Canada up to now. The proportion of positive tests which detected the COVID-19 remains near 7 percent, according to the public health Agency of Canada.
These tests have identified 45 354 confirmed cases and probable. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 2465 Canadian.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 23 267 cases in Quebec, including 1446 deaths; 13 995 cases in Ontario, including 811 deaths; 4233 case in Alberta, of which 73 deaths; 1948 case in British Columbia, including 100 deaths; 865 case in Nova Scotia, including 22 deaths; 349 case in Saskatchewan, including four deaths; 267 cases in Manitoba, including six deaths; 257 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 118 cases in New Brunswick; 26 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, of which 24 are already cured and 11 cases in the Yukon; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases in passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
