Ottawa has relaxed the rules of eligibility for employment insurance
The federal government has “temporarily” laid to 13.1 %, during the pandemic, the unemployment rate minimum for the calculation of employment insurance benefits in all regions.
August 10, 2020 18h46
The canadian Press
This measure means that Canadians who live in regions where the unemployment rate is lower at 13.1 % will see all of their employment insurance benefits are calculated from the minimum rate. Where the unemployment rate is higher, the benefit will be calculated using the actual rate of this region. By adopting this measure, Ottawa recognizes “that the pandemic is continuing to make the conditions of the labour market uncertain and unpredictable across the country”.
According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate was 10.9 % in July, down from 12.3% in June and the record high of 13.7 % recorded in may — at the heart of the pandemic. According to Ottawa, more than 1.6 million Canadians returned to work since the federal government has launched the Delivery of canadian emergency (PCU), which has provided income support to more than 8.5 million Canadians.
“As we restart gradually and cautiously to some sectors of our economy, we recognize that many canadian workers still face challenges,” said Monday, Carla Qualtrough, minister of Employment, the Development of the workforce and Inclusion of people with disabilities.
“The use of temporary unemployment rate-national minimum for the employment insurance plan will help more people to have access to regular benefits employment insurance and will provide to eligible Canadians a minimum of 26 weeks of benefits.”
The national Council of the unemployed and unemployed women (CNC) immediately greeted Monday this federal initiative, which will ensure the transition from the PCU to the regular benefits employment insurance”.
“It simplifies things, we just put some elements who feared the end of the PCU, in a context where the health crisis and the economy continues to recover and where workers suffer the consequences”, said the spokesperson of the organization, Pierre Céré. “The workers had a right to employment insurance, put in parentheses by the PCU, will therefore be a right improved.”
By setting the rate of unemployment minimum to 13.1 %, Ottawa gives access to employment insurance benefits to workers who have accumulated “at least 420 hours, entitling them to a benefit period of a minimum of 26 weeks, and in the entire country”, writes the CNC.