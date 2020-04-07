Ottawa is expanding its delivery of emergency relief to small business owners
Faced with numerous requests urging him to engage in the widest possible eligibility criteria for financial assistance, both for companies and for workers, the federal government will allow business owners to have access to the Benefit of canadian emergency (PKU), even if they paid a dividend in lieu of wages.
The precision offered Monday morning key potentially tens of thousands of entrepreneurs in Canada. According to a survey conducted in February 2018 by the canadian Federation of independent business (CFIB), which has 110 000 members across the country, 36 % of SME owners said they opt for a mode of remuneration based on the payment of a dividend. The survey was based on 4000 respondents.
“This is very good news,” says Jasmin Guénette, vice-president of national affairs at the CFIB. The financial support of the federal government have succeeded one another at a frantic pace for the past few weeks, he recalled, and it is “quite normal” in these circumstances, improvements to complement the portrait in the wake of the announcements. “The question of dividends was important to us. “
Approximately 60 % of SME owners choose instead to pay a salary and bonuses, specified the survey conducted by the CFIB.
The enlargement of the PCU to the owners that pay in dividends occurs at a time when the members of the CFIB are rather divided on the key measure established by the federal government for companies : the wage subsidy of 75 %.
In broad outline, Ottawa has established that companies that can demonstrate a reduction in income of 30 % or more compared to the same period last year may use, the objective is to maintain the existing staff to the extent possible.
According to a poll unveiled Monday by the organization, 29 % of members see it as a practical way to avoid layoffs or to retain staff. In contrast, 37 % of enterprises believe that it is ” not beneficial “, while 21 % make it hard to see the” impact ” or do not know what it would accomplish, said the CFIB, which has welcomed the programme of us $ 71 billion when it was presented.
When we asked the companies why the wage subsidy would not benefit, 38 % responded that it is ” too late “, because the layoffs have taken place and that it would be too complicated to ” go back, even if we are eligible “. Another 17 % said that it is not permissible, because the decline in revenues directly attributable to the crisis is smaller than the criterion of 30 % imposed by Ottawa.
In addition, another survey, done this one by the canadian Council of innovators (CCI), suggests that the vast majority of start-ups and high-growth companies (scale-ups) in the technology sector do not have access to the wage subsidy program. On 651 ceos (representing 58 000 workers) who responded to the survey, 609 said the only criterion of a drop in revenue of 30 % excludes them from the program.
Monitor instead of just the turnover, they follow rather ” the hours invoiced and the client accounts, the products delivered, bookings, net new subscribers, the monthly income is recurring or turnover of customers “.
According to the BCC, which represents the interests of companies such as Lightspeed, Coveo, Hopper, and Stingray, about 40% of the ceos who responded to the survey have already made layoffs since the beginning of the crisis, and 82 % are planning layoffs in the coming weeks.