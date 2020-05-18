Ottawa is studying a discreet enhancement to the funding of early childhood
The care funding, although administered by the provinces, is a shared responsibility. Ottawa is currently in the middle of a 10-year agreement which includes investments of $7 billion.
May 18, 2020 16h02
Jordan Press
The Canadian Press
Teresa Wright
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The federal government is investigating a discreet way to enhance the financial support to the provinces in the area of early childhood services. A source maintains that this approach rises to the top of the list of priorities for liberals to revive the economy.
The minister of Family, Children and social Development, Ahmed Hussen, has spent the past two weeks to discuss on the phone with various experts in early childhood to determine how federal aid could be better spent.
The minister Hussen asked about risks to the network of child-care services in the face of the continued confinement. He also interviewed the stakeholders on the issues to be overcome in order to help institutions to resume their activities.
In parallel, a committee of deputy ministers discussed recent funding in early childhood services and social infrastructure in the hope of enjoying the good agreement between the federal government and the provinces in the time of a pandemic.
It is clear from these conversations that the liberal government is seeking to better coordinate the patchwork quilt of systems of care one province to another. The objective is to ensure that a break in service in the child care does boost effectively the economy post-COVID-19 in the second half of the year.
In an interview with The canadian Press, on Saturday, the minister Ahmed Hussen stated that what he hears from the community is a willingness to see the federal government support the co-ordination of provincial jurisdiction in order to ensure greater consistency across the country.
“For Canadians to have access to services that support early childhood affordable, accessible, high-quality at the time of return to work,” he mentioned.
Other details could be obtained from a source well to the fact folder within the government, as well as other stakeholders around the liberals and the officials involved. They have shared this information with The canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media or to share the contents of private conversations.
More than three million people in Canada are unemployed, according to data from Statistics Canada. Some 2.5 million people have also seen their hours of work reduced as a result of guidelines designed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.
Across the country, the majority of care services are reserved for workers whose employment is considered essential.
The liberal government has already recognised that it will not be possible to return parents to work, or seeking to boost productivity without the possibility of accommodating the children at the day care or school.
The situation is even more serious for women, who have suffered more job losses and who are more likely to work part-time and in economic sectors that are affected as early as the beginning of the crisis.
According to Statistics Canada, 1.5 million women have lost their jobs during the period of the months of march and April.
“The need for services in early childhood has never been more evident,” said the prime minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference earlier this month.
He stressed that the financing of care services, although managed by the provinces, is a shared responsibility. Ottawa is currently in the middle of a 10-year agreement which includes investments of $7 billion.