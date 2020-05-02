Ottawa must assist canadian airlines, argues IATA
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
According to estimates by the IATA, the revenue generated by the airlines in the canadian market will decline from $ 14.6 billion, or 43.2 %.
The international air transport Association (IATA, in English) has called for an emergency financial assistance from Ottawa to the canadian airlines. A fall of 43 % of their income is anticipated.
According to estimates by the IATA, the revenue generated by the airlines in the canadian market will decline from $ 14.6 billion, or 43.2 %. “This puts in danger the” nearly 250,000 direct jobs, 633 000 direct and indirect jobs, and ” a contribution to the GDP of 25.4 billion is generated by aviation, both directly and through tourism linked to aviation, the Association in advance.
“Airlines live their darkest hours. The passenger traffic is almost interrupted, and the cash reserves are almost non-existent, ” said Peter Cerdá, regional vice president of IATA for the Americas. “On a global scale, industry risk, a liquidity crisis that could reach 84.7 billion CA $in the second quarter, following a decrease of demand in the order of 80 % or more. “
On 20 march, the Association, which represents 290 airlines claiming 82 % of global traffic, said that the crisis of the COVID-19 bat, by far, in severity and extent to the impact of the attacks of 11 September 2001, the SARS epidemic in 2003 and the 2008 financial crisis. It was then the emergency aid to 200 billion US $worldwide. According to its projections, the fall in the demand would increase to 56 % in the third quarter and 33 % in the fourth. It is estimated that 4.5 million the number of canceled flights at June 30, and the loss of income to 314 billion US $in 2020, a decline of 55 %.
Coming back to the canadian issue, the IATA reminded of the direct measures taken by certain countries, which comes in the same breath unbalancing the balance of power in an industry highly competitive. The United States has granted US $61 billion in aid to their aviation industry. The Republic of Korea has pledged a financial support to local transporters who offer a complete service up to a maximum of 1.9 billion US$. France has announced a financial assistance program valued at 7 billion euros to Air France-KLM in the form of loans, the Dutch State before the addition of 3 to 3.5 billion euros.