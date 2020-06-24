Ottawa pays $ 46 million for the tourism in Quebec and in the Atlantic
June 23, 2020 15h18
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The federal government announced an aid program of $ 46 million for the tourism industries of Quebec and atlantic Canada, who have been hard hit by the pandemic COVID-19.
Ottawa will pay $ 16 million more to local tourist associations in the province, which will help their members to adapt to the security measures related to the COVID-19 and promote their destinations.
Approximately $ 20 million had been allocated in the federal budget, while approximately $ 10 million come from new funding announced in may.
Ottawa pays approximately $ 12 million to the Agency of economic promotion of atlantic Canada, which will fund 79 tourist projects in the four Atlantic provinces.
The Canada atlantic also receives $ 4.5 million for his various associations of tourism marketing, to help promote local events and to stimulate travel in the region.
The major part of the funding for the atlantic Canada comes from are already included in the federal budget.
“The tourism sector and the 1.8 million people employed in it to the four corners of Canada have been hard hit by the slowdown caused by the COVID-19”, said Mrs. Joly in a press release.
“We work with businesses to ensure that they are ready to re-open and assist the canadian tourism industry to recover.”