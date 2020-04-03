Ottawa pays unprecedented support to the companies
Frank Gunn The Canadian Press
Businesses will have to claim from the Canada revenue Agency, the federal subsidy each month, for a maximum of three months. The minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, has, however, acknowledged on Wednesday that the situation is extremely fluid and could require changes in the program.
The Ottawa Parliament will not be remained on leave for long. It shall be convened again, this time to ratify the grant to the wages proposed by the government of Justin Trudeau to help businesses through the pandemic. A program of the pharaoh, which will cost at least $ 71 billion.
The grant will be paid to any company who has suffered a loss of 30 % of his income for a month of the pandemic compared to the same month in the previous year. The grant will be 75 % of the income of the employee up to a maximum grant weekly of $ 847. The employer will be encouraged to pay the remaining 25%, but will not be constrained. All firms will be eligible, regardless of their size and whether they are canadian or foreign. Officials argue the fact that the nationality of the firm matters little to the extent that the employee is subsidized is located on canadian soil.
The expected cost of the program, us $ 71 billion, could therefore theoretically increase even if it was to be extended. But it is already “the largest economic program in the history of Canada,” recalled the minister. Ottawa, however, believed that this grant for salaries and wages will reduce the costs of an alternative program put in place, the Delivery canadian emergency (PKU) paying $ 2000 per month to any worker who has lost his income because of the pandemic. At the outset, Ottawa calculates that the PCU would cost $ 40 billion, but this cost was revised to $ 24 billion because some workers will remain now in the employment of the company or be rehired.
The grant will also be considered income for the business, and therefore subject to a corporate tax at the end of the year. It is, therefore, to say that Ottawa will recover a small portion of the bet once the storm has passed. The wages paid through this grant should be considered as a base salary, subject to the same deductions at source and social contributions.
Three to six weeks
The wage subsidy will only be paid in the next three to six weeks. First of all, because some of the details still need to be fine-tuned, and second, because the legislative text, the implementation will need to be drafted, debated and voted in Parliament. Behind the scenes at the government, it was explained that the law passed last week allows in theory to move forward without adopting another text. But considering the unprecedented magnitude of the amount spent, we prefer that all should be subject to a vote.
The opposition parties have not all reacted the same way when faced with the prospect of having to go back to Ottawa. The leader of the conservatives, Andrew Scheer, called this return, precisely to be able to discuss this new costly program. “It is essential that the Parliament calls the government to account, transparency and that there is a critical analysis. “
Conversely, the leader of the Bloc québécois questioned the lack of planning of the liberals. “The Parliament has sat a week ago to give the government exceptional powers “, argues Yves-François Blanchet by press release. “The planning of this law has been ineffective to the point of having to start so early ? “
M. Blanchet request safeguards to ensure that the setbacks of the last week are not repeated. Recall that the adoption of bill C-13 was delayed for more than 12 hours because the parties could not agree on its final content. The opposition was trained after having discovered that the government was granted the powers of taxation to be outstanding until December 2021, an idea that he then abandoned.
Programs cumulative
Federal assistance directly to citizens through the crisis totals now usd 105 billion. This includes the wage subsidy (71 MM$), Delivery canadian emergency (24 MM$) as well as the enhancement of the Allowance in canadian children, the credit enhancement for the GST and a host of other measures (10 M$). These 105 billion plus $ 85 billion in deferred taxes, $ 25 billion in interest-free loans to businesses and $ 40 billion in cash injections. In comparison, the annual regular budget of the federal government amounted to approximately $ 330 billion.
It is to be noted that, contrary to what had been reported in the last days, the new wage subsidy of 75 % does not replace a wage subsidy of 10 % for small and medium-sized enterprises. This last is addressed to SMES of 18 or fewer employees. They do not need to have suffered losses of income to qualify. Ottawa had anticipated a cost of nearly $ 4 billion, but as it predicts that many will prefer the new funding, it has revised its assessment to 975 million dollars.
How to claim the Benefit of canadian emergency
The PCU will be available from Monday 6 April. You will be able to make an application to the government on the site Canada.ca/coronavirus or by telephone (the number will be unveiled on Monday). In the meantime, it is also possible to make a claim for employment insurance regular and it will be automatically transferred to the program of the PCU Monday.
The PCU will provide a monthly check of $ 2000, which is taxable, for a maximum of 16 weeks. It will be possible to claim for loss of income occurred between 15 march and 3 October. It will be necessary to confirm every month, for four months, still be without an income.
Once the request has been placed, the providers will receive the funds in three to five days if the payment is made by direct deposit, or within ten days if the cheque is sent by post.
To be eligible for the PCU, it must have lost all his income because of the COVID-19 : having lost his job, still be hiring but have lost hours of work, to be on sick leave without pay because it suffers from the COVID-19, to be confined at home to care for a loved one suffering from coronavirus or of a child who no longer has a school or day care facility, or be in administrative segregation because they worked in a sick or comes back from the trip.
The self-employed will be entitled to the benefit. It will suffice to report having earned at least $ 5000 in the last year and finding themselves without income for at least 14 days of the month preceding the application.
Retirees who lose a little extra income due to the crisis will not be eligible for SFP, their retirement benefits are considered income.
To avoid overloading the system, the requests have to be spread over several days. Thus, those who are born between January and march may make their request on Monday ; those born between April and June on Tuesday ; those born between July and September the Wednesday ; and those born between October and December on Thursday. The service will also be available Friday to Sunday for the whole world.
Foreign workers and foreign students may also avail themselves of the PCU, provided you have a Canadian address and a valid social insurance number.
Ottawa has already received over 2.13 million employment insurance claims in the last two weeks, as much as for the entire year 2019. More than 430, 000 new applications have already been processed and the system automatic set-up now allows you to treat 400 000 per day.
