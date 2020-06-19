Ottawa relaxed its standard on clean fuels until 2025
Photo: iStock
The standard on clean fuels is one of the key elements of the strategy of the federal government to achieve the objectives set by the Paris Agreement on climate.
The federal minister of the Environment, Jonathan Wilkinson, relaxes the short-term requirements of the standard on clean fuels in order to give a little more time to industry fossil recovery from the economic collapse caused by pandemic, the COVID-19.
Jonathan Wilkinson warns, however, that to offset reductions in less-stringent greenhouse gas emissions, fuel producers will need to do more to green gasoline and diesel from 2026.
The minister said that, given the difficult situation faced by the oil industry, because of the COVID-19, the federal government believes these changes will help the industry without prejudice to the objectives of long-term climate of the country.
The standard on clean fuels is one of the key elements of the strategy of Ottawa to achieve the objectives set by the Paris Agreement on climate to reduce GHG emissions, aggregate of 70% compared to the 2005 level, and this, by 2030.
The changes made by Jonathan Wilkinson have the effect of reducing the reduction targets set between 2022 and 2025. These same targets will, however, be much higher from 2026 to achieve the same desired outcome for 2030.