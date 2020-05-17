Ottawa wants to continue to help large employers such as Air Canada [VIDEO]
The prime minister Justin Trudeau has often repeated on Saturday during his press conference in Ottawa, the day after the announcement that Air Canada was going to lay off 20,000 people.
May 16, 2020
Updated at 18h32
Jean-François Tremblay
The canadian Press
The federal government wants to continue to work with the sectors hard hit by the pandemic in order to identify ways to help them.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau has often repeated on Saturday during his press conference in Ottawa, the day after the announcement that Air Canada was going to lay off 20,000 people.
It is more than 50 % of the employees of the national carrier.
Mr. Trudeau has not taken a decision on the opportunity to renationalise the carrier.
Instead, he repeated that Ottawa will continue to work with airlines to help them take advantage of programs put in place since the beginning of the pandemic, such as wage subsidies.
Mr. Trudeau has also made emergency loans to major employers and sectoral support.
“We know that the situation is extremely difficult for the airlines, said the prime minister. That is why we put in place measures to support the workers, including those in the airline industry.
“We will be working closely with companies such as Air Canada, to see what more we can do to help.”
Mr. Trudeau has also announced that Health Canada has approved the first vaccine trial against the coronavirus, at Dalhousie University.
Health Canada will work with manufacturers to this chapter. Describing the news as very encouraging, the prime minister pointed out, however, that research and development take time.
Allowance for children
Mr. Trudeau has also announced that the Allocation for canada’s children (ACE) will once again be topped in July, to reflect the increase in the cost of living.
“He used to buy food or new clothes or to organize activities at home, this extra support will help parents to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19”, he said.
The ACE is a monthly payment. The maximum annual benefit will increase to 6 765 $ per child under six years of age and 5 708 $ per child from six to 17 years.
Red Cross
The federal government has also put forward the financing of up to $ 100 million to help the Red Cross to respond to increased demand due to the COVID-19.
The sum may also support possible relief operations in case of floods and forest fires.
This funding provides up to $ 41 million to respond to immediate needs related to the COVID-19, or more than $ 15 million in order to improve the response capacity of the Red Cross, and $ 25 million to support public health efforts.
According to the government, the Red Cross may take the opportunity to recruit and train volunteers and staff; acquiring personal protective equipment; training of health care workers and other essential workers on the use of the equipment, as well as to enlarge the number of specialists in prevention and control of infections.
“Organizations like the canadian Red Cross are there for all Canadians, then we need to be there for them,” said Mr. Trudeau.
Entrepreneurship
Ottawa also tends the hand to women entrepreneurs. As was said by Mr. Trudeau, they are strongly affected by the pandemic, in view of their large numbers in the retail trade, and accommodation and food services, among others.
On Saturday, the federal government announced $ 15 million in additional funding to the Strategy for women entrepreneurship.
In the coming weeks, there will be other workshops in the business, mentoring and vocational training, to adapt to a digital market.
Number of cases
There were more than 1.26 million tests administered in Canada until Saturday. About 6 % of them have detected the disease.
Up to now, there have been 75 792 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 5678 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial:
- 42 183 cases in Quebec, including 3483 death
- 22 313 cases in Ontario, 1858 deaths
- 6587 cases in Alberta, including 126 deaths
- 2428 case in British Columbia, including 141 deaths
- 1037 case of Nova Scotia, of which 55 deaths
- 591 cases in Saskatchewan, including six deaths
- 289 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths
- 260 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths
- 120 cases in New Brunswick, all healed
- 27 event at l’île-du-Prince-Édouard, all healed
- 11 case in the Yukon, all healed
- five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed
- no case in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
