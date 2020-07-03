Ottawa will buy a ferry provisional for the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
The federal government will make the purchase of the motor vessel (NM), Villa de Teror for a “temporary solution” to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine by the expected delivery by the Shipyard Davie of the replacement vessel in 2026.
July 2, 2020 17h51
The canadian Press
This is to temporarily replace the NM Madeleine, who is 39 years old and has reached the end of its useful life.
Following its acquisition, the NM Villa de Teror would be renamed the NM Madeleine II.
Ottawa will appoint a “replacement vessel” standing in the name of the former mp and columnist Jean Lapierre.
The minister of public Services and Procurement, Anita Anand, welcomed the designation “in honor of the proud Madelinot and former minister of Transport, who has left us far too early in 2016”.
The federal government stated Thursday, by issuing a press release, need an interim solution that will continue to provide a ferry service is reliable, predictable and safe for the residents of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine”.
As a result, Transport Canada intends to purchase the NM-Villa de Teror, to service the summer of 2021 to 2026.
After the commissioning of the replacement vessel was built by Davie, the government will sell the NM Villa Teror (NM Madeleine (II), (a-t was specified.
The minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, and Ms. Anand announced that the government had published a contract award notice (ACAN) in which he expressed his intention to buy the motor vessel (NM), Villa de Teror in order to temporarily replace the NM Madeleine.
“The ferry service is essential to the citizens of Îles-de-la-Madeleine, as it connects the communities of the region to the mainland, and supports local economies by contributing to the tourism and transportation of goods. The NM Madeleine has reached the end of its useful life, and the government of Canada made the need for this important service can continue without interruption,” said by news release Mr. Garneau.
The federal government is working with Chantier Davie to the design and construction of two new ferries for Transport Canada. These ferries will replace the NM Madeleine — the main vessel to ensure currently the liaison between the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec and Souris, Île-du-Prince-Édouard, and the NM Holiday Island, has 49 years — one of the two vessels that connect to Wood Islands, to the Island-Prince Edward island, to Caribou, Nova Scotia.