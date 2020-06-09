Ottawa will introduce legislation to punish the evaders, the PCU
It would be a change of attitude on the part of the Trudeau government, which claimed up to now to want to rely on the good faith of Canadians in order to certify that they are eligible for the PCU.
June 8, 2020 17h22
Updated at 21: 15
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The Trudeau government made volte-face and now plans to take tough action against the fraudsters for the Benefit of canadian emergency (PKU).
He should file a bill that provides for fines of up to $ 5,000 and up to six months imprisonment for individuals who have taken advantage of the government program during the pandemic.
These details were first revealed by the “Globe and Mail”, who has obtained a preliminary version of the bill, and have been confirmed to The canadian Press by a source close to the folder.
The eligibility criteria to the PCU could be strengthened in the bill, as Canada tries to revive its economy.
It would be a change of attitude on the part of the Trudeau government, which claimed up to now to want to rely on the good faith of Canadians in order to certify that they are eligible for the PCU.
Opposition
However, it must be that he joined the other opposition parties to adopt the draft law before the summer recess, which will not be an easy task.
Monday morning, bloquistes and conservatives have indicated that they did not intend to speed up the process.
“Our position is very simple : if the government wants to pass bills, he should recall the Parliament,” said the leader of the conservatives Andrew Scheer, who deplores the fact that the current work has taken the form of a committee on the COVID-19.
The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet, requires an economic update before the end of July, a conference of first ministers to discuss health transfers before September, and the exclusion of political parties to the wage subsidy.
These are the conditions to ensure the collaboration of his party. “Otherwise, we will follow the normal legislative process, and we will try to improve this bill-because, after all, the government is a minority”, he said.
The New democratic Party considers that the approach advocated in the draft law goes against statements made on the government, which called for safety rather than return to work at any price.
“This is ridiculous. Instead of facilitating the return to work and to make it more safe, it wants to scare people by threatening to put them in prison. (…) This type of sanctions will harm the people more desperate,” has criticized Jagmeet Singh, in a written statement.
The PCU, which offers $ 500 per week to the workers, has already cost dear to the State. As of the date of 7 June, the program had helped not least 8.45 million Canadians and had cost 44,64 $ billions to taxpayers.