Ottawa will pay millions for gas pipeline Coastal Gaslink
In the midst of a crisis of the COVID-19, the Trudeau government has just granted a loan of up to $ 500 million to the multinational company TC Energy to help finance the construction of the gas pipeline Coastal Gaslink. It was this project that had led to the national crisis of blockages railway earlier this year, in support of the opposition by the first nation wet’suwet’en.
The agreement of “project financing” has been signed on the 28th of April, between the Export development Canada (EDC) and the promoters of the project led by TC Energy, a company known formerly under the name of TransCanada. It provides that the federal government will pay from 250 to 500 million dollars to “Coastal GasLink Pipeline Limited Partnership” for the construction of the pipeline of 670 km in British Columbia.
This conduct, of which the construction work has already commenced and for which the costs are estimated at 6.6 billion, will carry natural gas mined by hydraulic fracturing to the west coast, where it will be liquefied in the industrial complex of LNG Canada, with a view to its export by ships called lng carriers.
Why have you decided to give this “support” to the promoters, who had made the request a few months ago ? “As an organization of the export credit of Canada, we have the mandate to support canadian exporters and to develop the trade of the country. We are firmly committed to facilitating trade in respect of our commitments in terms of the responsibility and sustainability “, responded EDC, by e-mail.
“According to the company, the project will create, during the construction, which will take four years, more than 2000 jobs and business opportunities, especially for local businesses and aboriginal people along the route “, said the federal Crown corporation. EDC said to have conducted “an extensive due diligence process” before granting the loan. “EDC assesses the risk of financial or non-financial related to potential transactions and determines whether they conform to our policies, including those on the environment, climate change, human rights, social performance and business integrity. “
Blockages
The project Coastal Gaslink, however, raised considerable controversy in recent months, because of the opposition of the nation wet’suwet’en to the passage of the gas pipeline on their ancestral territory. In the wake of an intervention of the royal Canadian mounted police on this territory, several blockades of railway tracks had been organized across the country, including in Quebec.
Even if the sponsors have signed agreements with several aboriginal nations along the pipeline route, they stumble, still today, to a opposition on the part of hereditary chiefs wet’suwet’en. They have agreed to a “memorandum of understanding” with the federal government to “affirm and implement the rights and title” of the First Nation, but this process does not resolve the litigation on the construction of the pipeline on aboriginal territory.
In its decision summary of funding, EDC recognizes that ” the project continues to generate opposition from a group of hereditary chiefs of the wet’suwet’en First Nation, who claim to be the makers legitimate that nation, have not been duly consulted and have not consented to the project “. The corporation believes, however, that the proponent TC Energy ” has demonstrated a great capacity to manage environmental and social risks “, and in particular the issues related to First Nations.
The spokesman for Greenpeace Canada, Patrick Bonin, denounced the funding decision of the Trudeau government, insisting on opposition to the pipeline. “Allow this pipeline is in total contradiction with its commitment to respect the rights of First Nations and the fund adds insult to injury. The government should cancel this funding, which goes against its intentions of green stimulus and cannibalizes funds that could instead be used to support workers and communities in the transition to green energy. “
Greenhouse gas emissions
In addition to the gas pipeline, a liquefaction plant will be built in Kitimat by LNG Canada, a company owned by the multinationals of the fossil fuel sector, including Shell, Petronas and PetroChina. The federal government has granted him a year dernier275 millions of dollars of public funds for the realization of the mega-project, valued at $ 40 billion.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau has already said that this complex gas ” will do much for the environment “, since it would contribute to the reduction of coal consumption in Asia. “It is a vote of confidence in a country that recognizes the need to develop its energy resources, while taking account of the environment, and working with indigenous communities in a framework of a true partnership “, had also said the prime minister, at a time when LNG Canada has confirmed its intention to implement the project in October 2018.
The project marketing of natural gas, will export approximately 20% of the total gas production of Canada, according to data federal government. It is a question of export each year, 26 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas, soitplus double the LNG project in Quebec. According to an analysis produced by the Pembina Institute, the mega-project, designed pourexporter for at least 30 years as a gas production after fracturing, must generate each year 8.6 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in canadian territory.
Support from the federal to the oil and gas sector
Since the beginning of the year, the Trudeau government has made several commitments in favour of the oil and gas industry:
– Authorization to conduct at least 10 exploratory drilling in the marine environment by 2027, in an area targeted by the industry located on the Grand Banks of Newfoundland, in the Atlantic.
– Public Consultation with the aim of eliminating the environmental assessments required for exploratory drilling to the east of Newfoundland. At least 100 of these wells are planned by 2030. The consultation was conducted in the midst of a crisis of the COVID-19.
– First phase of public consultation, during the health crisis, for the expansion project of the mine Basis, of Suncor. The project should enable the exploitation of two billion barrels of oil by 2055.
– Funding of $ 1.7 billion to clean up the wells orphaned and abandoned in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
– Investments of $ 750 million in a new fund devoted to the reduction of methane emissions.