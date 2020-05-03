Our suggestion : A low degree of originality
Antoine Defoort during his visit to the Carrefour international de théâtre in 2017.
May 3, 2020 4: 00
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
The French Antoine Defoort had not missed its effect, in 2017, with the Carrefour international de theatre his show A low degree of originality.
Under this title to the appearances rather rigid hides a delightful journey exploring the history and principles of copyright law.
Mid-way between the conference and the drama, the meeting captive by his side, both fun — it’s crazy what you can do with cardboard boxes… — and informative, bringing us to the invention of the printing press to the Internet revolution, the concerns expressed by Diderot in the saga surrounding the estate of Ravel… all from a love confessed for the film the umbrellas of Cherbourg, Jacques Demy.
You can find virtually experience through the capture of a performance filmed in France two years ago. To see or to review on the YouTube channel of Antoine Defoort.