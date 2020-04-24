Our suggestion: a morning who moved with YUNGBLUD
YUNGBLUD on the plains of Abraham in 2019.
April 16, 2020
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Almost all the cultural places are closed because of the COVID-19. The art remains accessible and can play a role comforting. The arts team of the Sun will try to demonstrate that for you, to begin with a daily suggestions to help you keep morale.
If you had the opportunity to see him on the plains of Abraham last year, during the summer Festival, in the first part of the training, Twenty One Pilots, you can hardly deny it : a benefit of YUNGBLUD, it moved and not half. The young Englishman has had the effect of a tornado on the huge site.
In the wake of the pandemic, and seeing his concerts cancelled, Dominic Richard Harrison (his real name) was quick to act. Why settle for a provision in his living room when you can ride a real event Web? With music, certainly, but also of the guests and a good dose of madness and irreverence? Thus was born The YUNGBLUD Show, whose first episode aired and live on YouTube a month ago.
He puts it this Thursday at 10am. Travis Barker (Blink-182), Kelly Osbourne, 24K Golden, Ashnikko and Machine Gun Kelly will be alongside the singer, who promises to make an announcement “very, very, very, very special”. Remains to be seen whether the measures of social distancing will be best applied at the first episode… In his defence, the crisis was still young, about a month ago. To see on the YouTube channel of YUNGBLUD at 10am.