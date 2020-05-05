Our suggestion: fans of Papa Roach, to your cameras…
Almost all the cultural places are closed because of the COVID-19. The art remains accessible and can play a role comforting. The arts team of the Sun will try to demonstrate that for you, to begin with a daily suggestions to help you keep morale.
During that time, is still in confinement, we see a lot of artists at work in their living room or in video clips filmed and edited with the means of the board to the house. The group californian Papa Roach has added its grain of salt Monday by unveiling a clip of the song Feel Like Home. And he invites his fans to enter to turn the camera.
In the video is “official”, we see the rockers, each home, put the song in the images accompanied by their respective clans. In the basement, on the trampoline, in the shower or why not just sit on the toilet? With singer Jacoby Shaddix who is doing lip sync in what appears to be a can of paint — unless it is the hairspray that allows hair to defy gravity? — we understand that we focus here on the humor and on the bonne franquette…
“We are all at home, in quarantine, and we decided to try to entertain a bit of our family with one of our favorite songs on the album. In the hope that it brings a little joy and positivity,” said the group, which is now embarking on the challenge to his fans to do the same.
The people “around the world” are invited to turn from their home their own music video of the song Feel Like Home , and share it with the mention #FEELLIKEHOMECHALLENGE.
Question to add a little spice to the adventure, the group promises to deliver a price of $ 1200 for the clip is judged to be the most successful. Two finalists will also be rewarded, just as a dozen participants selected at random.
The budding filmmakers have until may 31 to submit their creation. Details and registration form on the Web site of Papa Roach.