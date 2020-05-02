Our suggestion : Festival virtual with Tame Impala, Skrillex and Erykah Badu

Tame Impala on stage at the Osheaga festival last year.

May 2, 2020 4: 00

Almost all the cultural places are closed because of the COVID-19. The art remains accessible and can play a role comforting. The arts team of the Sun will try to demonstrate that for you, to begin with a daily suggestions to help you keep morale.

While the festivals will release in the coming months because of the pandemic, the gatherings virtual multiply like a foot of nose to the coronavirus.

This Saturday, the initiative comes to us from the Web radio londonnienne NTS, who organizes the festival Remote Utopia. On the menu : 24 hours of music from diverse horizons offered by big names or artists to discover, but also a showcase open to other artistic disciplines or comforting.

Between the psychedelic rock of Tame Impala, the beats of the DJ Skrillex and a meditation session guided by the author-composer-performer Erykah Badu, let’s say that there will be something for all tastes.

The whole is launched as early as 4 o’clock (hour of Quebec) on the website or mobile application of NTS and aims to raise funds for the food banks.

