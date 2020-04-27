Our suggestion: Find the North with Catherine Dorion
A picture from the movie <em>Find the North</em> by Catherine Dorion.
April 27, 2020 4: 00
Share
Our suggestion: Find the North with Catherine Dorion
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Share
Almost all the cultural places are closed because of the COVID-19. The art remains accessible and can play a role comforting. The arts team of the Sun will try to demonstrate that for you, to begin with a daily suggestions to help you keep morale.
Before being elected as an mp for Québec solidaire, Catherine Dorion, carried his message through the arts. In confinement period, here she seizes the opportunity to finish a work begun in the past to give a voice to indigenous peoples. It takes the form of a short documentary film, Finding North, which recounts the encounters she made during visits to family in the communities of Maliotenam and Nutashkuan.
“Find the North, it is a film about cultural loss, but also on the desire to rebuild culture. A movie that I started to turn there are three or four years in several innu communities and where I have learned a lot. The end of the assembly has been delayed by my election and I you the this finally,” said Catherine Dorion on his page Facebook.
The film will be released as soon 19h Monday on the page Facebook of Catherine Dorion. The screening will be followed by a discussion between the author Naomi Fontaine and Manon Massé of Québec solidaire.