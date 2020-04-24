Our suggestion: in the cocoon of Evelyne Brochu
Evelyne Brochu
April 20, 2020 4: 00
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Almost all the cultural places are closed because of the COVID-19. The art remains accessible and can play a role comforting. The arts team of the Sun will try to demonstrate that for you, to begin with a daily suggestions to help you keep morale.
Last fall, Evelyne Brochu has opened a new door on his artistic universe. We knew an actress, now she has unveiled a singer with the album lost Objects, mitonné with his great friend, singer-songwriter Félix Dyotte.
Like many musicians, she had to take to the road with his songs before being slowed down by the pandemic. It has therefore seized the opportunity to share a mini-concert, intimate that it had in its drawers. Leave it to the interested main the privilege of giving you the present :
“A year ago almost to the day, the friends of magic in many of you have invited us to do four songs in a wonderful place. It is mounted in a full tank, with the band. The same band that was supposed to be up there on the stage to our side in a few days. We made music all the day. It resulted in a small bubble of about fifteen minutes, full of tenderness, which is left in our coffers patiently. As a premonition mystery, as a gift, kept it in a drawer, such as an “I love you” which is not said immediately, like a small bottle of bubbles sneaky is that it keeps in the fridge for a celebration that is still unknown, it has been waiting for the right time. By the day where you can see it in real life, we wish you that the spring is sweet in spite of everything. In the meantime the leaves and the magnolias, here’s a bit of music. xxx”
To see on YouTube here.