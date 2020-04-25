Our suggestion : Jack Johnson far away from the Plains, but in your screens
April 25, 2020 4: 00
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Almost all the cultural places are closed because of the COVID-19. The art remains accessible and can play a role comforting. The arts team of the Sun will try to demonstrate that for you, to begin with a daily suggestions to help you keep morale.
Had it not been for this damn coronavirus, fans of Jack Johnson were entitled to expect a beautiful evening with the singer hawaiian on the plains of Abraham, in July, during the summer Festival. They will be patient.
Failure to see it in real life the singer-songwriter (and surfer before the lord), they will be able to resume on-line : Johnson will take the helm of his own event on the Web, the Kokua Festival 2020 — Live From Home, this Saturday.
The two hour show is organized in support of the foundation, Kokua he co-founded that promotes education in the environmental cause in the schools and communities of Hawaii. Jack Johnson will highlight the 50th anniversary of the Land Day, which took place this week.
For the occasion, a group of invited guests, including Ben Harper, G. Love, Ziggy Marley and Lukas Nelson will join him virtually, each at home.
The appointment is fixed for 18 hours (eastern time) this Saturday, on the page Facebook of Jack Johnson.