Our suggestion : moles in your living room
in <em>The night of moles</em> of Philippe Quesne
April 18, 2020 4: 00
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Almost all the cultural places are closed because of the COVID-19. The art remains accessible and can play a role comforting. The arts team of the Sun will try to demonstrate that for you, to begin with a daily suggestions to help you keep morale.
In 2018, the moles giant of the French director Philippe Quesne has not gone unnoticed at the Carrefour international de théâtre. They have firmly rocké in the salle Octave-Crémazie du Grand Théâtre, where they had recreated a world in the singular show without words The night of the moles.
In this period of confinement, the theatre Nanterre-Amandiers has posted several of his pieces, including this beautiful and amazing celebration of art and music served by creatures that you don’t usually see on the boards. To see or review on Vimeo here.
Since the hairy troupe had visited us at a time when almost no one was familiar with the concept of social distancing, the moles were offered a small tub of crowds on avenue Cartier. The Sun was immortalized in the video of this meeting, which had not left anyone indifferent. In memory of these beautiful days, here comes the story.