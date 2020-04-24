Our suggestion: Red radio theater
Michel Nadeau, and Steven Lee Potvin in the Red piece, that you can hear on the air of CKIA on Wednesday at 20h.
25 march 2020
Our suggestion: Red – radio-theatre
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Almost all the cultural places are closed because of the COVID-19. The art remains accessible and can play a role comforting. The arts team of the Sun will try to demonstrate that for you, to begin with a daily suggestions to help you keep morale.
While the theatres are in leave of absence forced the team Lined up and the station CKIA reach out to theatre-goers confined. The last performances of Red by John Logan, have had to be cancelled.
Against bad fortune good heart, the actors Michel Nadeau and Steven Lee Potvin, as well as the stage director Olivier Normand (who we are book audio the stage directions), and have invested in the studio of CKIA (maintain a distance of at least a meter between them and ensuring a pre-disinfection of the premises, promises us-we…) have recorded a radio drama.
The piece is broadcast on the air of CKIA (88,3) on Wednesday at 20h. You can also catch the recording on the website of The Lined (lined.qc.ca).
