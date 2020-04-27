Our suggestion : The “poor” and “not too much worse” by les Cowboys Fringants
April 27, 2020 4: 00
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Almost all the cultural places are closed because of the COVID-19. The art remains accessible and can play a role comforting. The arts team of the Sun will try to demonstrate that for you, to begin with a daily suggestions to help you keep morale.
“Only at the bottom of his hut writing, JF Pauzé is a man who has the habit of containment”, we have entrusted les Cowboys Fringants on their page Facebook about the main author and composer of the popular training. It is precisely in that shack that it invites us in a series of capsules or its less good shots will be highlighted.
Entitled Scraps from the discs, the nice initiative launched last week, we discover parts that were not deemed good enough to be on one or the other of the albums of the Cowboys. We are promised “content that is original music that lies “between poor and not-too-worse”, the whole devoid of ego and pretension”.
The first video, which you can see here, set the tone, confirming that Pauzé has actually left his pride in the locker room. A convivial meeting, full of humour… True to the spirit of the Cowboys Fringants, in sum. To follow on the social networks of the group.