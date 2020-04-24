Our suggestion : to Dance for the cause with Millimetrik and King Abid
Pascal Asselin alias Millimetrik
April 24, 2020 4: 00
Share
Our suggestion : to Dance for the cause with Millimetrik and King Abid
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Share
Almost all the cultural places are closed because of the COVID-19. The art remains accessible and can play a role comforting. The arts team of the Sun will try to demonstrate that for you, to begin with a daily suggestions to help you keep morale.
Rhythms are catchy and a good cause. The producer of electronic music Millimetrik combines two positive forces in offering a new song for the benefit of Moisson Québec.
“I have decided to get involved in this pandemic in my own way, in my city,” said Pascal Asselin, of his real name.
For sale on the Bandcamp page of Millimetrik, the song A postcard of Zion also brings forward the talents of King Abid, another artist from the capital. It costs 2 $ (but it is still possible to be generous in providing more…) to download this piece of dance, and sunny, who flirts with the électropop and reggae.
Almost all of the profits generated by the sale of the song — 90 %, isced Moisson Québec in a press release — will be awarded to the organization, strongly solicited since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19.