Out of the water
Charlotte Mercille
Special Collaboration
May 2, 2020
Photo: Courtesy
Mireille Auger-Leblanc, accompanied by her husband Jules Leblanc
This text is part of the special Services essential
During the containment, family caregivers are struggling to offer respite. More essential than ever before, their work is supported remotely by community organizations such as a break time. Meeting with a nearby caretaker that the centre has collected under his wing.
A few years after he retired, MireilleAuger-Leblanc hopes to take the time to travel with her husband Jules Leblanc. But the latter accumulates the forgetfulness and mood swings. The diagnosis falls : frontotemporal dementia.
The doctor has offered to Mireille to put Jules in residence immediately. His short-term memory will be too lacking for it to be able to live without constant assistance. But she flatly refuses. So, she decides to take care of her husband at home.
“I didn’t see the possibility. This is my husband. It is a battle to win, and even if the condition is incurable, I said to myself that there was bound to be something to improve, ” says the octogenarian.
In 2017, Jules undergoes in turn a STROKE, and two syncopal attacks. The following two years, Mireille struggling to pop its head out of the water. His eldest daughter sounds the alarm : “Mom, you won’t succeed all alone, one day you’re going to need help. “
Mireille is registered first in a line listening. These calls are a balm for the heart. Packed, the couple made their way to the Christmas dinner the body a break time. They meet people living a story similar to their own. One day per week, Mireille Auger-Leblanc drops her husband at the center.
New rituals
But the COVID-19 has forced the centre to close its doors. The immediate carer no longer has the time to
to recharge your batteries. “It is necessary to care differently, she said, resilient. It allows me to put order in some things. “The duo will ride in the neighborhood, reads books and realizes puzzles and coloring together.
The octogenarian was trying to share with her spouse the more simple tasks, such as fetching a pint of milk at the corner store, drop off an envelope at the post office or set the table. Last week, the couple celebrated the 90th birthday of Jules.
35 %
It is the proportion, in 2016, of adults in Quebec who posed a gesture as a caregiver of elder.
The memory of the pandemic was too fresh in the memory of Jules to stay there, She must tell him every day that the COVID-19 prevents them from going out to dinner or going to see their children.
Although necessary, such rituals of learning put to the test the patience. “Sometimes, I need a change of air. I’m doing a ride to calm me down, ” said Mireille Auger-Leblanc.
The caregiver continues meanwhile to receive psychological support by phone. However, the needs have increased considerably since the beginning of the crisis, and the stakeholders are often overwhelmed.
The elastic stretches
“Family caregivers are exhausted. They are very tense, especially for those caring for people who are hospitalized or hosted, ” says FannyZúñiga Jürgensen, caregiver psychosocial.
The director-general of The time of a break, Benoit Bouvier, constateun serious lack of qualified people : “workers, such as Fanny can not take all the world in charge. “
Depending on The time of a pause, a hundred situations similar to that of Mireille, a twenty degenerate. The hospital or the accommodation is carried out in conditions even more fragile in times of pandemic.
The isolation required dives caregivers in the impotence, because many are in the realm of non-verbal, by the care and affection. A patient with aphasia followed by the organization can only receive phone calls. How can he socialize when the word is no longer accessible ?
Fanny Zúñiga Jürgensen repairs the fracture by teaching some recipients how to use a mail box or Facebook to stay in contact with their caregivers. A caregiver was able to see her husband via FaceTime one last time before his death in hosting this month.
The time a break is about to start a crisis line for seniors over 70 years of age where they can make a bit of chat. “We try to offer breathing spaces psychological caregivers and assisted, including through the game and the song,” says Benoit Bouvier.
Caregivers and psychosocial workers tend a lifeline fragile. “Our work was essential before the COVID-19 but today, it is even more so,” said Fanny Zúñiga Jürgensen. If the physical protection of the contagion has been up to now in the crosshairs of the authorities, greater psychological distress within the company assisting to remain to treat.