Outbreak in a private seniors ‘ residence in Beauport
A mass screening revealed the presence of 17 positive cases of COVID-19 at the private residence Auberge aux Trois Pignons, in the area of Beauport.
13 July 2020 17h28
Updated at 20h03
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The CIUSSS in the National Capital announced on Monday a new outbreak of an outbreak in a residential facility for seniors. It is the private residence Auberge aux Trois Pignons, in the area of Beauport, where mass screening has revealed the presence of 17 positive cases of COVID-19.
The mass screening was conducted Saturday and Sunday after that users had presented with symptoms consistent with the COVID-19. In total, 15 residents and two employees of the private seniors ‘ residence (RPA), which is located on the rue Seigneuriale have received a diagnosis of COVID-19.
The Sun has attempted Monday to talk with the responsible of the residence, without success.
The situation at the CHSLD The Faubourg, at the general Hospital of Quebec and in the private CHSLD non-contracted Les Jardins du Haut-Saint-Laurent, where outbreaks have not yet been exercised by the CIUSSS, remained stable. No new cases have been reported since Friday in these three institutions.
In addition to the 17 cases at the Auberge aux Trois Pignons, the CIUSSS of the National Capital were on Monday, four new cases in the community, bringing to 21 the total number of new cases reported since Friday.
The table published by the CIUSSS Monday, contains errors in the distribution of cases by geographical areas, but they will be corrected in the next few days, we are told.
“What can happen, is that there are people who come to relocate, people who may have arrived on the 1st of July at the Inn with Three Gables or who may reside there, but whose official address listed on the RAMQ is still elsewhere by [Beauport]. […] When one receives the fax, saying that such a person in a RPP or a CHSLD is COVID positive, it happens that there is no address on the fax, so in this time, the case is placed in “no assignment of territory”, or there may be an address that is the old address of the person,” explains Dr. Anne-Frédérique Lambert-Slythe, consulting physician to the Direction de santé publique de la Capitale-Nationale.
Chaudière-Appalaches
No change on the side of Chaudière-Appalaches, where there are no new cases of COVID-19 since 9 July. The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches lists so still a total of 522 people infected since the beginning of the health crisis, of which 514 are now recovered and eight died (no one person is currently hospitalized).