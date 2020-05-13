Outbreak of cases in a secure area of the Douglas institute
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
Dr. Gustavo Turecki believes that an asymptomatic individual would have infected the patients of the Centre Moe Levin of the university Institute in mental health Douglas.
The COVID-19 has penetrated the interior of the walls of the Centre Moe Levin of the university institute in mental health Douglas, infecting eight patients in a few days. The life of these people with cognitive disorders and behavior severe care unit specializing is turned upside down.
“We had an outbreak “, notes with regret that the chief of psychiatry at the integrated Center for academic health and social services (CIUSSS) of the West-Island of Montreal, Gustavo Turecki.
A patient with symptoms of influenza has been declared positive, the COVID-19 last Thursday. The medical team immediately conducted testing with all of the other people present in the unit of 18 beds. Results : seven other patients are infected with the new coronavirus. “The others are negative,” says Dr. Turecki in a telephone interview with The Duty.
How these persons have contracted the COVID-19 to the extent that no visit is allowed in this secure area ? It is a ” beautiful question “, answers the doctor.
He argues the” assumption ” according to which the virus has crossed the walls of the unit housing the Program in dementia with psychiatric co-morbidity with a member of staff. “It is likely that the [first] patient tested positive has been contaminated by one of our employees who brought in the virus. It was asymptomatic. It is a possibility. I can’t tell you exactly how. We do not know. We don’t know, ” says Turecki, who is also scientific director at the research Centre, Douglas.
After the discovery of the eight patients with COVID-19, it is the commotion of battle. “We have transformed the unit. We took the seven positive patients. We put them in individual rooms. We have taken steps to prevent them from leaving the room because they are positive and we put in place a system to be able to give them the support they need and ensure the protection of personnel in the red zone and also in the orange zone, where the patients are not positive, but at the risk of being positive, ” says Dr. Turecki.
Cannot be transferred to another unit because of the” coaching ” that they require, older patients are now confined in their respective chambers. “They have behavior problems very severe “, says the chief of psychiatry. “We are going to do their follow-up. We will monitor their symptoms, ” he adds.
The Douglas institute also houses the unit CPC3, which is designated COVID-19. 18 patients with the new coronavirus receiving care.
In addition, 16 employees of the institution have been declared positive for the virus since 29 April, bringing the total number of orderlies, nurses, doctors and administrative staff members affected by the COVID-19 to 38. “It is more likely that people have taken in the community and in the hospital,” stresses in thick strokes to Dr. Turecki, while adding that nearly 1000 people are employed at the Douglas institute.
The boss ensures that all protection measures aimed to shelter patients and employees of the complex have been taken. The staff of the psychiatric emergency has at its disposal the personal protective equipment : surgical garments, masks, face shields, gloves, shows-t-it.
“We are all human. Change of behaviour, this is not obvious “, explains the physician-researcher. “The team has made a lot of progress in the last few months. In the process, there are mistakes that have been made. This is normal “, let-t-he fall.