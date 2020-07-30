Outbreak of COVID-19 at the Hospital of Saint-Eustache
Photo: CISSS of the Laurentians
A massive operation of testing all staff and physicians of the Hospital of Saint-Eustache will be conducted over the next few days.
After the regional Hospital in Saint-Jerome, it is the turn of the Hospital of Saint-Eustache to be confronted with an outbreak of COVID-19. Three of the 13 units of hospitalization of the facility are affected, according to a note of service of the CISSS of the Laurentians, obtained by The Duty.
“Up to now, 20 workers of the Hospital of Saint-Eustache are positive, [the COVID-19], all unions combined,” says Valérie Lapensée, communications officer for the trade Union of workers of the Laurentians health and social services – CSN.
Patients with the coronavirus are ” being transferred “, and in particular to the Hôpital régional de Saint-Jérôme, designated institution in the Laurentians, to accommodate patients suffering from the COVID-19, says the president-director general of the CISSS of the Laurentians, in a note sent to staff on Thursday. “The employees have been removed from the work and replaced, at the time of their healing,” she wrote.
The CISSS of the Laurentians said to have suspended, as a precautionary measure, the visits to the three units dealing with cases of COVID-19. An operation of the mass screening of all staff and physicians of the Hospital of Saint-Eustache will be conducted over the next few days.
At the regional Hospital of Saint-Jérôme, four units are affected by an outbreak of COVID-19. Between 1 June and 11 July, 84 workers have been infected by the virus. More than 75 patients have contracted the disease in the institution. “There has been a decline in very significant cases currently “, said Valérie Lapensée.
Other details will follow.
