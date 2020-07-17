Outbreak of COVID-19 in an intensive care unit for new-born Vancouver

Éclosion de COVID-19 dans une unité de soins intensifs pour nouveau-nés de Vancouver

Éclosion de COVID-19 dans une unité de soins intensifs pour nouveau-nés de Vancouver

The hospital St. Paul of Vancouver

17 July 2020 11: 14 am

The canadian Press

VANCOUVER – An intensive care unit for new-born babies in a Vancouver hospital is the site of the last outbreak of COVID-19 in the city.

Vancouver Coastal Health, which administers the health care services in a large part of the greater Vancouver area and the coast of south and central, has published today an opinion on the epidemic.

The epidemic affects the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital St. Paul, in the centre of the city of Vancouver.

The agency has not made clear whether the epidemic was related to the staff or patients of the unit and how many of the cases had been reported.

The responsible health authority say that a satellite unit has been put in place to continue to treat babies who are premature or have special needs while the main unit is disinfected.

To date, British Columbia has confirmed 3170 case of COVID-19, including 21 new cases reported Thursday, and no new deaths.

Le Soleil

