Outbreak of salmonellosis linked to red onion
All varieties of onions produced by Thomson International, who has been in contact with red onions may have been contaminated are subject to a recall, because there is a risk of cross-contamination.
August 2, 2020 23h52
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The public health agency of Canada is asking the public not to consume the red onions that come from the california-based company Thomson International as they are the likely source of an outbreak of salmonellosis.
So far, 120 people in seven provinces of the country have been infected since mid-June, reported the federal agency in a press release issued Sunday evening. Seventeen of them were hospitalized.
The onions grown in Canada are not affected by the notice.
“Do not eat, use, sell, or serve onions in a red, white, yellow or sweet yellow distributed by Thomson International, Inc. or any product containing it, ” insists the agency.
The institution states that this board is open only to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes.
Consumers should ensure that they have in them onions that are the subject of the recall, whether they are whole, sliced or chopped, as well as prepared foods that contain onions, as salads, sandwiches, wraps, make salsas or dips.
If this is the case or that onions are not labeled, the agency recommends not to eat them, throw them away and wash hands immediately after.
All surfaces which have come in contact with onions or with their package, such as counters, the fridge, the drawers, the shelves of the pantry, knives, and cutting boards should be washed and disinfected.
The public health agency of Canada explains that she believes that exposure to red onions imported from the United States is a likely source of the outbreak, since many people infected reported eating before falling sick.
A survey is also conducted in the United States by the centers for control and prevention of diseases.
The symptoms of salmonellosis usually occur 6 to 72 hours after exposure to the Salmonella bacteria and usually last 4 to 7 days. These include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea, and vomiting.