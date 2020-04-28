Over 30,000 companies have already asked for the wage subsidy federal [VIDEO]
The prime minister Justin Trudeau arrives for his press briefing daily, in Ottawa, Monday.
27 April 2020 11.07
Updated at 18h20
Share
Over 30,000 companies have already asked for the wage subsidy federal [VIDEO]
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
Share
OTTAWA – The federal government has received, on Monday, some 30 000 requests for wage subsidies, the share of companies in the country, from 6: 00 to 15: 00.
The portal of the Canada revenue Agency where you can make these requests became available at the dawn on Monday.
According to the prime minister Justin Trudeau, the first money transfers to businesses will begin on may 7.
The wage subsidy emergency of Canada (SSUC) will provide 75% of the salary of employees, for three months, and this, retroactive to march 15. Employees will not be able to receive more of $ 847 per week from Ottawa and the federal government hopes that employers will pay the rest, but it does not.
This programme must encourage the maintenance of the employment relationship and, if it is used by enough businesses, reduce delivery canadian emergency (PKU) which, in turn, offer $ 2000 per month, for four months, to all those who have lost their income.
In announcing the SSUC, Ottawa calculated that it would cost $ 73 billion $.
At 24 April, Ottawa had already paid 22.4 billion $ in PKU with more than 7 million Canadians.
“As people get the wage subsidy, they no longer have need of the benefit the canadian emergency and does apply more for the benefit of canadian emergency,” said Mr. Trudeau Monday.
“And we have systems robust enough for the government to be able to know who has received what, who has received both benefits, and will have to pay back eventually”, he warned.
Delivery canadian emergency for students
Last weekend, the liberal government gave the opposition parties the draft law on the PCU for the students. They will be able to collect 1250 $ per month between may and August if they fail to find summer jobs that provide them with a monthly income of more than $1000.
The draft law will be considered, and possibly adopted on Wednesday during a session, in person, of members of parliament.
“We are going to propose ideas to improve this bill, but we want to see a link between the jobs that are available and young people seeking work,” said Andrew Scheer, acting head of the conservative Party, during a press conference Monday afternoon.
Mr. Scheer, as other critics, believe that this PCU discourages the search for employment.
“There are not enough jobs now for the Canadians. There are not enough jobs for the students. We need to support them”, justified, once again, Mr. Trudeau.
“We are going to propose ideas to improve this bill, but we want to see a link between the jobs that are available and young people seeking work ”
—
Andrew Scheer, acting head of the conservative Party
So why not adjust the PCU, making it accessible but less generous income-based job?
“We had to go out those benefits quickly, so that people can pay their rent, can do their grocery shopping, and most importantly they can make the choice to stay home, to isolate. (…) Each element of complexity added to this program would increase the risk of not being able to deliver it quickly,” explained the prime minister.
Plans déconfinement provinces
At a time when provinces, including Quebec, to prepare a certain return of school activities or commercial, Justin Trudeau says his government does not have to interfere with it.
“This is not the federal government to approve actions that are in the jurisdiction of the provinces. We are a federation and we respect the authority of the provinces to take the appropriate decisions for their citizens. (…) What we are developing in partnership with the provinces, it is one of the basic principles”, he offered at his press conference on Monday.
He gave some examples : ensure that there are enough testing of the COVID-19 to monitor the situation and provide “specific conditions” to the various industries to return to work.
“The provinces have the right and have the obligation to put forward specific elements which work for them”, he recalled.
In Quebec, announcing the upcoming opening of primary schools, François Legault did not cite the concept of herd immunity as a reason to terminate the containment.
The concept has been seriously questioned by the federal authorities of public health.
The prime minister Legault seems to still want to believe it, a little.
“Herd immunity : there are experts who think that having the COVID-19 and to be healed, it could immunize. This is what we wish all the world because otherwise it could be even more difficult to think, at any given time, have a vaccine. So, this is what you want. However, this is not proven. Therefore, we should not take our decision on this base. But this will be a secondary benefit, if it ever may be the case,” he offered.
The public health Agency of Canada, it is said that all the doctors hygienists in the country are on the same wavelength on this topic.
“The whole world is in agreement, it is still necessary to follow the science,” said Howard Njoo, the deputy chief administrator of the agency, citing a conversation he had with Horacio Arruda, Sunday.
Remittances
Sunday, Canadians have been able to return to the country from India and Pakistan.
They are more than 345 000 citizens abroad to be registered with the ministry of world Affairs. The actual number of Canadians out of the country is much higher.
Ottawa has distributed $ 7 million in loans to more than 2,100 of these expatriates involuntary. The federal government is still considering some 2000 other loan applications.
Number of cases
There have been more than 717 000 tests administered in Canada up to now. About 7 % of them have detected the disease.
These tests have identified 48 222 confirmed cases and probable. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 2701 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 24 982 case in Quebec, of which 1599 death; 14 856 cases in Ontario, with 892 deaths; 4480 case in Alberta, of which 73 deaths; 1948 case in British Columbia, including 100 deaths; 900 cases in Nova Scotia, including 24 deaths; 353 cases in Saskatchewan, including four deaths; 272 cases in Manitoba, including six deaths; 258 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 118 cases in New Brunswick, of which 112 cured and 26 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, of which 24 were cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, eight of which are healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases in passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
Play
Mute
COVID-19: news of Justin Trudeau April 27
CPAC
Le Soleil