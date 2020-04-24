Overview of research related to the COVID-19 carried out in the world
April 16, 2020
Updated at 11: 12 am
Bob Weber
The Canadian Press
Thousands of scientists around the world are hard at work to try to fight the pandemic COVID-19. Here is a summary of some recent research, that have been conducted by academic journals or agencies, scientists, and which have been peer-reviewed.
A study in the journal “Nature” looked at the time when a person with the COVID-19 is the most contagious. By examining 77 pairs of individuals, one of whom had been infected by the other, the researchers discovered that the sick person had the viral load the higher just at a time when his symptoms began to appear. The paper finds that 44% of the cases studied were the result of a contact with an infected person before the onset of symptoms. He concludes that the infectivity peaks at a time when people begin to feel sick, or just before, and suggests that public health measures should be adjusted to take account of a probable transmission présymptomatique substantial.
—
A canadian research that has suggested that dogs could be a possible source of the new coronavirus is being criticized. The original article, published in “Molecular Biology and Evolution”, argued that the new coronavirus had a lot less of a certain type of genetic material than other viruses of the same family. He also said that the dogs were a virus with a comparable profile to this material, suggesting that the canine could be the original source of the virus COVID-19. However, other scientists have rejected this conclusion, holding that it is a speculation. They point out that there is a large variation between the viruses and that the similarities between the novel coronavirus and the virus of the dog does not necessarily mean that the two are related.
—
An article in the journal “Science” says that the future of the social distancing and other non-pharmacological slow the spread of the COVID-19 is dependent on the duration of immunity for those infected. The article indicates that immunity fades probably with time and that epidemics in winter are likely to occur in the years to come. It indicates that these epidemics will be also able to overload the capacity of health care that the current pandemic. The authors conclude that without a vaccine or other developments pharmaceutical, a social distancing and other controls may be necessary from time to time until 2022, and that the disease itself may reappear until 2025.
—
The journal “Psychology, Health and Medicine” examined the effects on the mental health of the COVID-19 at 7236 respondents chinese. It was also revealed that 35% of them had anxiety, 20% had depressive symptoms and 18% had disorders of sleep during the epidemic in this country. Persons under the age of 35 years have been the most affected. The health workers had the highest rate of sleep disorders, and this rate was increasing the more time they spent at work. The journal recommends that a continuous monitoring of these workers during outbreaks of cases.
—
An article will be published in the “Journal of Infection” has determined how much time the different groups infected with the new coronavirus have remained contagious. The researchers found that the median time between diagnosis and the last positive test for the virus was 26 days. There was no significant difference between men and women. Patients under 60 years of age were carrying the virus for about 20 days and those who were older were contagious for 28 days.