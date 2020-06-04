Overview of some research related to the COVID-19 conducted in the world [3 June]
Bob Weber
The Canadian Press
Thousands of scientists around the world are hard at work to try to fight the pandemic COVID-19. Here is a summary of some recent research, that have been conducted by academic journals or agencies, scientists, and which have generally been peer-reviewed:
The “Journal of the canadian medical Association” analyzed the strengths and limitations of the digital traces of contacts as a means of combating the spread of the COVID-19. The newspaper concludes that the applications of mobile phone tracing movements and contacts are only useful if they are adopted by a large percentage of the population. This means that their effectiveness depends on their acceptance by the public. The newspaper says that governments like Alberta who are planning to search for contacts digital must ensure that these applications respect the privacy, use reasonable thresholds to measure exposure, and are coordinated between the different public health agencies. The authors warn that such measures are no substitute for frequent testing and precise.
Research published in the “Journal of the canadian medical Association,” suggest that the rate of mortality in older patients with the COVID-19 could not be as high as once thought. The first studies carried out in China, Italy and the United States showed a mortality ranging from 23 to 62 % in critically ill patients. A survey of 117 patients with the COVID-19 to the intensive care unit in Vancouver, however, has shown a mortality rate of 15%, even if the median age was 69 years and nearly three-quarters of the patients had health problems underlying.
The blog “science-Shrink Watch” points out that a widely published article that casts doubt on the ability of masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus has been removed. The journal has been widely quoted in the media and social media after its publication, but the journal “Annals of Internal Medicine” was subsequently deleted. The review cited problems of sample size – four participants – and the fact that the authors have not considered the limitations of the test they used to detect the virus. “Rescission Watch”, which monitors research on the pandemic since it began, lists more than a dozen articles on the COVID-19 who have been removed on both sites of pre-publications non-peer-reviewed literature and on the websites of prestigious magazines such as “The Lancet”.
The canadian thoracic Society issues guidelines on asthma and the COVID-19. Asthmatics are not at greater risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, indicate the guidelines, highlights of major studies showing that the percentage of asthmatics among patients with COVID-19 corresponds to their share of the general population. The company claims that the asthma could be exacerbated by the disease, but this has not been directly demonstrated until now. There is no strong evidence that asthmatics have a higher risk of serious illness or death due to the virus. The company encourages those with asthma to continue their regular treatment.
The magazine “Biomedicines” has published research showing that dietary supplements, including vitamin D and quercetin (a flavonoid present in plants), may play a role in the treatment of persons suffering from the COVID-19. It was found that quercetin altered the activity of many genes that encode the proteins targeted by the virus, interfering potentially with functions than 85% of viral proteins in human cells. It is thought that vitamin D has a similar impact. The authors suggest that a deficiency of vitamin D associated with age might contribute to the high mortality of elderly people suffering from COVID-19. The authors suggest further research and clinical trials.